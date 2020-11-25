 Grammy 2021 Rock & Alternative Nominees Include Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Tame Impala, and More | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 25th, 2020  
Subscribe

Grammy 2021 Rock & Alternative Nominees Include Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Tame Impala, and More

The 2021 Grammys Will Air January 30 on CBS

Nov 24, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were just announced via livestream on the official Grammys website, and among the first to be announced were the nominations in the rock and alternative categories. Below is the list, which features nominations for artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Tame Impala, and more.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, January 30, 2021 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center live on CBS. Trevor Noah will host.

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple - Shameika
Big Thief - Not
Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
Haim - The Steps
Brittany Howard - Stay High
Grace Potter - Daylight

Best Metal Performance

Body Count - Bum-Rush
Code Orange - Underneath
In the Moment - The In-Between
Poppy - Bloodmoney
Power Trip - Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief - Not
Fiona Apple - Shameika
Brittany Howard - Stay High

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Grace Potter - Daylight
Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury
The Strokes - The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck - Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
Brittany Howard - Jaime
Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent