Grammy 2021 Rock & Alternative Nominees Include Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Tame Impala, and More
The 2021 Grammys Will Air January 30 on CBS
The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were just announced via livestream on the official Grammys website, and among the first to be announced were the nominations in the rock and alternative categories. Below is the list, which features nominations for artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Tame Impala, and more.
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, January 30, 2021 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center live on CBS. Trevor Noah will host.
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple - Shameika
Big Thief - Not
Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
Haim - The Steps
Brittany Howard - Stay High
Grace Potter - Daylight
Best Metal Performance
Body Count - Bum-Rush
Code Orange - Underneath
In the Moment - The In-Between
Poppy - Bloodmoney
Power Trip - Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live
Best Rock Song
Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief - Not
Fiona Apple - Shameika
Brittany Howard - Stay High
Best Rock Album
Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Grace Potter - Daylight
Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury
The Strokes - The New Abnormal
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck - Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
Brittany Howard - Jaime
Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
