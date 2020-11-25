News

All





Grammy 2021 Rock & Alternative Nominees Include Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Tame Impala, and More The 2021 Grammys Will Air January 30 on CBS





The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were just announced via livestream on the official Grammys website, and among the first to be announced were the nominations in the rock and alternative categories. Below is the list, which features nominations for artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Tame Impala, and more.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, January 30, 2021 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center live on CBS. Trevor Noah will host.

Best Rock Performance



Fiona Apple - Shameika

Big Thief - Not

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

Haim - The Steps

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Grace Potter - Daylight



Best Metal Performance

Body Count - Bum-Rush

Code Orange - Underneath

In the Moment - The In-Between

Poppy - Bloodmoney

Power Trip - Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live



Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief - Not

Fiona Apple - Shameika

Brittany Howard - Stay High



Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Grace Potter - Daylight

Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury

The Strokes - The New Abnormal



Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck - Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Brittany Howard - Jaime

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.