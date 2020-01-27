News

Grammy Awards 2020 – Near Complete List of Winners Billie Eilish; Vampire Weekend; The Chemical Brothers; Lizzo; Tyler, the Creator; Tool; Anderson .Paak; Elvis Costello; Lil Nas X; and More All Collect Awards





Say what you will about the Grammy Awards and their spotting history of actually honoring the best albums and songs, they remain the most notable music awards show. There's no major awards show that honors only indie rock (or alternative rock if you must) or rock music in general, nothing equivalent to how the Oscars are balanced by the Independent Spirit Awards. This year some decent Under the Radar-friendly albums (by Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, and Vampire Weekend) were nominated for Album of the Year, but none stood a chance against the almighty Billie Eilish, who swept all four major categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist, as well as also winning Best Pop Vocal Album. But Vampire Weekend did win Best Alternative Music Album. If you didn't have time to watch the nearly four-hour broadcast on CBS, below is the full list of winners in the main categories (plus many of the trophies weren't actually given out on the air). Visit the Grammys' website for a slightly longer list of winners, including the classical, world music, and packaging categories.

GENERAL FIELD

Record of the Year

BAD GUY

Billie Eilish

Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish

Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer

Song of the Year

BAD GUY

Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

BILLIE EILISH

Best Pop Solo Performance

TRUTH HURTS

Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

OLD TOWN ROAD

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

LOOK NOW

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A STAR IS BORN

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Paul "DJWS" Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

CHERNOBYL

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

I'LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film

HOMECOMING

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

GOT TO KEEP ON

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

NO GEOGRAPHY

The Chemical Brothers

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC





Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

METTAVOLUTION

Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance

7EMPEST

Tool

Best Rock Song

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album

SOCIAL CUES

Cage The Elephant

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Vampire Weekend

R&B

Best R&B Performance

COME HOME

Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

JEROME

Lizzo

Best R&B Song

SAY SO

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)

Lizzo

Best R&B Album

VENTURA

Anderson .Paak

RAP

Best Rap Performance

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance

HIGHER

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Rap Song

A LOT

Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best Rap Album

IGOR

Tyler, The Creator

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

RIDE ME BACK HOME

Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

SPEECHLESS

Dan + Shay

Best Country Song

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album

WHILE I'M LIVIN'

Tanya Tucker

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

SOZINHO

Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

12 LITTLE SPELLS

Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

FINDING GABRIEL

Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB

Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

ANTIDOTE

Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

SAINT HONESTY

Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song

CALL MY NAME

I'm With Her

Best Americana Album

OKLAHOMA

Keb' Mo'

Best Bluegrass Album

TALL FIDDLER

Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

TALL, DARK & HANDSOME

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Best Contemporary Blues Album

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr.

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

STICKS & STONES

Dave Chappelle

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

FINNEAS

• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)