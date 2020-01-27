 Grammy Awards 2020 – Near Complete List of Winners | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, January 27th, 2020  
Grammy Awards 2020 – Near Complete List of Winners

Billie Eilish; Vampire Weekend; The Chemical Brothers; Lizzo; Tyler, the Creator; Tool; Anderson .Paak; Elvis Costello; Lil Nas X; and More All Collect Awards

Jan 27, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Say what you will about the Grammy Awards and their spotting history of actually honoring the best albums and songs, they remain the most notable music awards show. There's no major awards show that honors only indie rock (or alternative rock if you must) or rock music in general, nothing equivalent to how the Oscars are balanced by the Independent Spirit Awards. This year some decent Under the Radar-friendly albums (by Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, and Vampire Weekend) were nominated for Album of the Year, but none stood a chance against the almighty Billie Eilish, who swept all four major categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist, as well as also winning Best Pop Vocal Album. But Vampire Weekend did win Best Alternative Music Album. If you didn't have time to watch the nearly four-hour broadcast on CBS, below is the full list of winners in the main categories (plus many of the trophies weren't actually given out on the air). Visit the Grammys' website for a slightly longer list of winners, including the classical, world music, and packaging categories. 

GENERAL FIELD

 

Record of the Year

 

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

 

Album of the Year

 

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer

 

Song of the Year

 

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

 

Best New Artist

 

BILLIE EILISH

 

Best Pop Solo Performance

 

TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo

 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

 

OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

 

LOOK NOW
Elvis Costello & The Imposters

 

Best Pop Vocal Album

 

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish

 

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

 

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

 

A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Paul "DJWS" Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

 

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

 

CHERNOBYL
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

 

Best Song Written For Visual Media

 

I'LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born

 

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

 

Best Music Video

 

OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

 

Best Music Film

 

HOMECOMING
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers

 

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

 

Best Dance Recording

 

GOT TO KEEP ON
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

 

Best Dance/Electronic Album

 

NO GEOGRAPHY
The Chemical Brothers

 

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC


Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

 

METTAVOLUTION
Rodrigo y Gabriela

 

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

 

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.

 

Best Metal Performance

 

7EMPEST
Tool

 

Best Rock Song

 

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.

 

Best Rock Album

 

SOCIAL CUES
Cage The Elephant

 

ALTERNATIVE

 

Best Alternative Music Album

 

FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend

 

R&B

 

Best R&B Performance

 

COME HOME
Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance

 

JEROME
Lizzo

 

Best R&B Song

 

SAY SO
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

 

Best Urban Contemporary Album

 

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo

 

Best R&B Album

 

VENTURA
Anderson .Paak

 

RAP

 

Best Rap Performance

 

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

 

Best Rap/Sung Performance

 

HIGHER
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

 

Best Rap Song

 

A LOT
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

 

Best Rap Album

 

IGOR
Tyler, The Creator

 

COUNTRY

 

Best Country Solo Performance

 

RIDE ME BACK HOME
Willie Nelson

 

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

 

SPEECHLESS
Dan + Shay

 

Best Country Song

 

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

 

Best Country Album

 

WHILE I'M LIVIN'
Tanya Tucker 

 

JAZZ

 

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

 

SOZINHO
Randy Brecker, soloist

 

Best Jazz Vocal Album

 

12 LITTLE SPELLS
Esperanza Spalding

 

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

 

FINDING GABRIEL
Brad Mehldau

 

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

 

THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB
Brian Lynch Big Band

 

Best Latin Jazz Album

 

ANTIDOTE
Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

 

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

 

SAINT HONESTY
Sara Bareilles

 

Best American Roots Song

 

CALL MY NAME
I'm With Her

 

Best Americana Album

 

OKLAHOMA
Keb' Mo'

 

Best Bluegrass Album

 

TALL FIDDLER
Michael Cleveland

 

Best Traditional Blues Album

 

TALL, DARK & HANDSOME
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

 

Best Contemporary Blues Album

 

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.

 

COMEDY

 

Best Comedy Album

 

STICKS & STONES
Dave Chappelle

 

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

 

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

 

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

 

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

 

FINNEAS
• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A) 



