Grammy Awards 2020 – Near Complete List of Winners
Billie Eilish; Vampire Weekend; The Chemical Brothers; Lizzo; Tyler, the Creator; Tool; Anderson .Paak; Elvis Costello; Lil Nas X; and More All Collect Awards
Say what you will about the Grammy Awards and their spotting history of actually honoring the best albums and songs, they remain the most notable music awards show. There's no major awards show that honors only indie rock (or alternative rock if you must) or rock music in general, nothing equivalent to how the Oscars are balanced by the Independent Spirit Awards. This year some decent Under the Radar-friendly albums (by Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, and Vampire Weekend) were nominated for Album of the Year, but none stood a chance against the almighty Billie Eilish, who swept all four major categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist, as well as also winning Best Pop Vocal Album. But Vampire Weekend did win Best Alternative Music Album. If you didn't have time to watch the nearly four-hour broadcast on CBS, below is the full list of winners in the main categories (plus many of the trophies weren't actually given out on the air). Visit the Grammys' website for a slightly longer list of winners, including the classical, world music, and packaging categories.
GENERAL FIELD
Record of the Year
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer
Song of the Year
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
BILLIE EILISH
Best Pop Solo Performance
TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
LOOK NOW
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Paul "DJWS" Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
CHERNOBYL
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
I'LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
Best Music Film
HOMECOMING
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance Recording
GOT TO KEEP ON
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
Best Dance/Electronic Album
NO GEOGRAPHY
The Chemical Brothers
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
METTAVOLUTION
Rodrigo y Gabriela
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance
7EMPEST
Tool
Best Rock Song
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Album
SOCIAL CUES
Cage The Elephant
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
R&B
Best R&B Performance
COME HOME
Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
JEROME
Lizzo
Best R&B Song
SAY SO
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
Best R&B Album
VENTURA
Anderson .Paak
RAP
Best Rap Performance
RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap/Sung Performance
HIGHER
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best Rap Song
A LOT
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best Rap Album
IGOR
Tyler, The Creator
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
RIDE ME BACK HOME
Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
SPEECHLESS
Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Album
WHILE I'M LIVIN'
Tanya Tucker
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
SOZINHO
Randy Brecker, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
12 LITTLE SPELLS
Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
FINDING GABRIEL
Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB
Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
ANTIDOTE
Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance
SAINT HONESTY
Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song
CALL MY NAME
I'm With Her
Best Americana Album
OKLAHOMA
Keb' Mo'
Best Bluegrass Album
TALL FIDDLER
Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album
TALL, DARK & HANDSOME
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Best Contemporary Blues Album
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
STICKS & STONES
Dave Chappelle
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
FINNEAS
• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)
