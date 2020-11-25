 Grammys 2021 Full List of Nominees: HAIM, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Beyoncé, and More | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 25th, 2020  
Grammys 2021 Full List of Nominees: HAIM, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Beyoncé, and More

The 2021 Grammys Will Air January 30 on CBS

Nov 24, 2020 By Joey Arnone
The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards have just been announced. Below is a list of nominations in the biggest categories, which includes nods to artists such as HAIM, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. Beyoncé leads the list with a solid nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift, each with six nominations. Brittany Howard has five nominations, and Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, John Beasley, and David Frost are all tied with having four nominations. For the complete list of nominations, visit the Grammys website

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, January 30, 2021 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center live on CBS. Trevor Noah will host.

Album of the Year

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay: Everyday Life
Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol. 3
HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift: folklore

Record of the Year

Beyoncé: Black Parade
Black Pumas: Colors
DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)
Doja Cat: Say So
Billie Eilish: everything i wanted
Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now
Post Malone: Circles
Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)

Song of the Year

Beyoncé: Black Parade
Roddy Ricch: The Box
Taylor Swift: cardigan
Post Malone: Circles
Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish: everything i wanted
H.E.R.: I Can’t Breathe
JP Saxe: If the World Was Ending (ft. Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion

Rock

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple: Shameika
Big Thief: Not
Phoebe Bridgers: Kyoto
HAIM: The Steps
Brittany Howard: Stay High
Grace Potter: Daylight

Best Metal Performance

Body Count: Bum-Rush
Code Orange: Underneath
In the Moment: The In-Between
Poppy: Bloodmoney
Power Trip: Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers: Kyoto
Tame Impala: Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief: Not
Fiona Apple: Shameika
Brittany Howard: Stay High

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C.: A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
Grace Potter: Daylight
Sturgill Simpson: Sound and Fury
The Strokes: The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck: Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher
Brittany Howard: Jaime
Tame Impala: The Slow Rush

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber: Yummy
Doja Cat: Say So
Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles: Watermelon Sugar
Taylor Swift: cardigan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy: Un Dia (One Day)
Justin Bieber: Intentions (ft. Quavo)
BTS: Dynamite
Lady Gaga: Rain on Me (with Ariana Grande)
Taylor Swift: exile (ft. Bon Iver)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber: Changes
Lady Gaga: Chromatica
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Taylor Swift: folklore

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian: Blue Umbrella
Harry Connick Jr.: True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
James Taylor: American Standard
Rufus Wainwright: Unfollow the Rules
Renée Zellweger: Judy

Rap

Best Rap Album

D Smoke: Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist: Alfredo
Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony
Nas: King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9": The Allegory

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture
Roddy Ricch: The Box
Drake: Laugh Now, Cry Later (ft. Lil Durk)
DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)
Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean: Deep Reverence (ft. Nipsey Hussle)
DaBaby: Bop
Jack Harlow: What’s Poppin
Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)
Pop Smoke: Dior

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)
Drake: Laugh Now, Cry Later (ft. Lil Durk)
Anderson .Paak: Lockdown
Roddy Ricch: The Box
Travis Scott: Highest in the Room

R&B

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko: Lightning & Thunder (ft. John Legend)
Beyoncé: Black Parade 
Jacob Collier: I Need (ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign)
Brittany Howard: Goat Head
Emily King: See Me

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project: Sit on Down (ft. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor)
Chloe x Halle: Wonder What She Thinks of Me
Mykal Kilgore: Let Me Go
Ledisi: Anything for You
Yebba: Distance

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper: Better Than I Imagine (ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Beyoncé: Black Parade
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: Collide
Chloe x Halle: Do It
Skip Marley & H.E.R.: Slow Down

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals: Free Nationals
Robert Glasper: F*** Yo Feelings
Thundercat: It Is What It Is

Best R&B Album

Ant Clemons: Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon: Take Time
Luke James: To Feel Love/d
John Legend: Bigger Love
Gregory Porter: All Rise

Dance

Best Dance Recording

Diplo & Sidepiece: On My Mind
Disclosure, Aminé & slowthai: My High
Flume: The Difference (ft. Toro y Moi)
Jayda G: Both of Us
Kaytranada: 10% (ft. Kali Uchis)

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca: KiCk i
Baauer: Planet’s Mad
Disclosure: Energy
Kaytranada: Bubba
Madeon: Good Faith

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Remix

Best Remixed Recording

Phil Good: Do You Ever (Rac Mix)
Deadmau5: Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)
Jasper Street Co.: Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)
SAINt JHN: Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Bazzi: Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Max Richter: Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington: Becoming
Hildur Guðnadóttir: Joker
Thomas Newman: 1917
John Williams: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Taylor Swift: Beautiful Ghosts
Brandi Carlile: Carried Me With You
Idina Menzel & Aurora: Into the Unknown
Billie Eilish: No Time To Die
Cynthia Erivo: Stand Up

Packaging

Best Recording Package

Coldplay: Everyday Life
Lil Wayne: Funeral
Grouplove: Healer
Caspian: On Circles
Desert Sessions: Vols. 11 & 12

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Paul McCartney: Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)
Grateful Dead: Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991
Depeche Mode: Mode
Wilco: Ode to Joy
Various Artists: The Story of Ghostly International

Best Album Notes

Various Artists: At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926
Various Artists: The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974
The Replacements: Dead Man’s Pop
Various Artists: The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business
Nat Shusloff: Out of a Clear Blue Sky

Producer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

Beyoncé: Brown Skin Girl
Future: Life Is Good (ft. Drake)
Anderson .Paak: Lockdown
Harry Styles: Adore You
Woodkid: Goliath

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys: Beastie Boys Story
Beyoncé: Black Is King
Freestyle Love Supreme: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas

