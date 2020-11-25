Grammys 2021 Full List of Nominees: HAIM, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Beyoncé, and More
The 2021 Grammys Will Air January 30 on CBS
The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards have just been announced. Below is a list of nominations in the biggest categories, which includes nods to artists such as HAIM, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. Beyoncé leads the list with a solid nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift, each with six nominations. Brittany Howard has five nominations, and Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, John Beasley, and David Frost are all tied with having four nominations. For the complete list of nominations, visit the Grammys website.
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, January 30, 2021 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center live on CBS. Trevor Noah will host.
Album of the Year
Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay: Everyday Life
Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol. 3
HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift: folklore
Record of the Year
Beyoncé: Black Parade
Black Pumas: Colors
DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)
Doja Cat: Say So
Billie Eilish: everything i wanted
Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now
Post Malone: Circles
Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)
Song of the Year
Beyoncé: Black Parade
Roddy Ricch: The Box
Taylor Swift: cardigan
Post Malone: Circles
Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish: everything i wanted
H.E.R.: I Can’t Breathe
JP Saxe: If the World Was Ending (ft. Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Rock
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple: Shameika
Big Thief: Not
Phoebe Bridgers: Kyoto
HAIM: The Steps
Brittany Howard: Stay High
Grace Potter: Daylight
Best Metal Performance
Body Count: Bum-Rush
Code Orange: Underneath
In the Moment: The In-Between
Poppy: Bloodmoney
Power Trip: Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live
Best Rock Song
Phoebe Bridgers: Kyoto
Tame Impala: Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief: Not
Fiona Apple: Shameika
Brittany Howard: Stay High
Best Rock Album
Fontaines D.C.: A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
Grace Potter: Daylight
Sturgill Simpson: Sound and Fury
The Strokes: The New Abnormal
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck: Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher
Brittany Howard: Jaime
Tame Impala: The Slow Rush
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber: Yummy
Doja Cat: Say So
Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles: Watermelon Sugar
Taylor Swift: cardigan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy: Un Dia (One Day)
Justin Bieber: Intentions (ft. Quavo)
BTS: Dynamite
Lady Gaga: Rain on Me (with Ariana Grande)
Taylor Swift: exile (ft. Bon Iver)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Changes
Lady Gaga: Chromatica
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Taylor Swift: folklore
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian: Blue Umbrella
Harry Connick Jr.: True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
James Taylor: American Standard
Rufus Wainwright: Unfollow the Rules
Renée Zellweger: Judy
Rap
Best Rap Album
D Smoke: Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist: Alfredo
Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony
Nas: King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9": The Allegory
Best Rap Song
Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture
Roddy Ricch: The Box
Drake: Laugh Now, Cry Later (ft. Lil Durk)
DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)
Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean: Deep Reverence (ft. Nipsey Hussle)
DaBaby: Bop
Jack Harlow: What’s Poppin
Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)
Pop Smoke: Dior
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)
Drake: Laugh Now, Cry Later (ft. Lil Durk)
Anderson .Paak: Lockdown
Roddy Ricch: The Box
Travis Scott: Highest in the Room
R&B
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko: Lightning & Thunder (ft. John Legend)
Beyoncé: Black Parade
Jacob Collier: I Need (ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign)
Brittany Howard: Goat Head
Emily King: See Me
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project: Sit on Down (ft. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor)
Chloe x Halle: Wonder What She Thinks of Me
Mykal Kilgore: Let Me Go
Ledisi: Anything for You
Yebba: Distance
Best R&B Song
Robert Glasper: Better Than I Imagine (ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Beyoncé: Black Parade
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: Collide
Chloe x Halle: Do It
Skip Marley & H.E.R.: Slow Down
Best Progressive R&B Album
Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals: Free Nationals
Robert Glasper: F*** Yo Feelings
Thundercat: It Is What It Is
Best R&B Album
Ant Clemons: Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon: Take Time
Luke James: To Feel Love/d
John Legend: Bigger Love
Gregory Porter: All Rise
Dance
Best Dance Recording
Diplo & Sidepiece: On My Mind
Disclosure, Aminé & slowthai: My High
Flume: The Difference (ft. Toro y Moi)
Jayda G: Both of Us
Kaytranada: 10% (ft. Kali Uchis)
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Arca: KiCk i
Baauer: Planet’s Mad
Disclosure: Energy
Kaytranada: Bubba
Madeon: Good Faith
Comedy
Best Comedy Album
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Remix
Best Remixed Recording
Phil Good: Do You Ever (Rac Mix)
Deadmau5: Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)
Jasper Street Co.: Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)
SAINt JHN: Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Bazzi: Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)
Music for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Max Richter: Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington: Becoming
Hildur Guðnadóttir: Joker
Thomas Newman: 1917
John Williams: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Taylor Swift: Beautiful Ghosts
Brandi Carlile: Carried Me With You
Idina Menzel & Aurora: Into the Unknown
Billie Eilish: No Time To Die
Cynthia Erivo: Stand Up
Packaging
Best Recording Package
Coldplay: Everyday Life
Lil Wayne: Funeral
Grouplove: Healer
Caspian: On Circles
Desert Sessions: Vols. 11 & 12
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Paul McCartney: Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)
Grateful Dead: Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991
Depeche Mode: Mode
Wilco: Ode to Joy
Various Artists: The Story of Ghostly International
Best Album Notes
Various Artists: At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926
Various Artists: The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974
The Replacements: Dead Man’s Pop
Various Artists: The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business
Nat Shusloff: Out of a Clear Blue Sky
Producer
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Music Video/Film
Best Music Video
Beyoncé: Brown Skin Girl
Future: Life Is Good (ft. Drake)
Anderson .Paak: Lockdown
Harry Styles: Adore You
Woodkid: Goliath
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys: Beastie Boys Story
Beyoncé: Black Is King
Freestyle Love Supreme: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Grammys 2021 Full List of Nominees: HAIM, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Beyoncé, and More (News) — Beyoncé, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift
- Arab Strap Announce First Album in 16 Years, Share New Song “Compersion Pt. 1” (News) — Arab Strap
- Field Music Share New Song “Home For Christmas” from Upcoming Christmas Compilation (News) — Field Music
- Quarter Life Crisis (Ryan Hemsworth) Shares New Song “You & Me” (Feat. Claud) (News) — Quarter Life Crisis, Ryan Hemsworth, Claud, Hop Along, Frances Quinlan, Hand Habits, Hovvdy
- The National are Putting Out Remastered Versions of Early Catalogue Releases on 4AD (News) — The National, Matt Berninger, Future Islands
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.