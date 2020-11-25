News

All





Grammys 2021 Full List of Nominees: HAIM, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Beyoncé, and More The 2021 Grammys Will Air January 30 on CBS





The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards have just been announced. Below is a list of nominations in the biggest categories, which includes nods to artists such as HAIM, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. Beyoncé leads the list with a solid nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift, each with six nominations. Brittany Howard has five nominations, and Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, John Beasley, and David Frost are all tied with having four nominations. For the complete list of nominations, visit the Grammys website.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, January 30, 2021 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center live on CBS. Trevor Noah will host.

Album of the Year

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo

Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay: Everyday Life

Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol. 3

HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia

Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift: folklore

Record of the Year

Beyoncé: Black Parade

Black Pumas: Colors

DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)

Doja Cat: Say So

Billie Eilish: everything i wanted

Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now

Post Malone: Circles

Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)

Song of the Year

Beyoncé: Black Parade

Roddy Ricch: The Box

Taylor Swift: cardigan

Post Malone: Circles

Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish: everything i wanted

H.E.R.: I Can’t Breathe

JP Saxe: If the World Was Ending (ft. Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Rock

Best Rock Performance



Fiona Apple: Shameika

Big Thief: Not

Phoebe Bridgers: Kyoto

HAIM: The Steps

Brittany Howard: Stay High

Grace Potter: Daylight



Best Metal Performance

Body Count: Bum-Rush

Code Orange: Underneath

In the Moment: The In-Between

Poppy: Bloodmoney

Power Trip: Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live



Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers: Kyoto

Tame Impala: Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief: Not

Fiona Apple: Shameika

Brittany Howard: Stay High



Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C.: A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka

Grace Potter: Daylight

Sturgill Simpson: Sound and Fury

The Strokes: The New Abnormal



Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck: Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher

Brittany Howard: Jaime

Tame Impala: The Slow Rush

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber: Yummy

Doja Cat: Say So

Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles: Watermelon Sugar

Taylor Swift: cardigan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy: Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber: Intentions (ft. Quavo)

BTS: Dynamite

Lady Gaga: Rain on Me (with Ariana Grande)

Taylor Swift: exile (ft. Bon Iver)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber: Changes

Lady Gaga: Chromatica

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles: Fine Line

Taylor Swift: folklore

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian: Blue Umbrella

Harry Connick Jr.: True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter

James Taylor: American Standard

Rufus Wainwright: Unfollow the Rules

Renée Zellweger: Judy

Rap

Best Rap Album

D Smoke: Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist: Alfredo

Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony

Nas: King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9": The Allegory

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture

Roddy Ricch: The Box

Drake: Laugh Now, Cry Later (ft. Lil Durk)

DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)

Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean: Deep Reverence (ft. Nipsey Hussle)

DaBaby: Bop

Jack Harlow: What’s Poppin

Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion: Savage (ft. Beyoncé)

Pop Smoke: Dior

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby: Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)

Drake: Laugh Now, Cry Later (ft. Lil Durk)

Anderson .Paak: Lockdown

Roddy Ricch: The Box

Travis Scott: Highest in the Room

R&B

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko: Lightning & Thunder (ft. John Legend)

Beyoncé: Black Parade

Jacob Collier: I Need (ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign)

Brittany Howard: Goat Head

Emily King: See Me

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project: Sit on Down (ft. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor)

Chloe x Halle: Wonder What She Thinks of Me

Mykal Kilgore: Let Me Go

Ledisi: Anything for You

Yebba: Distance

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper: Better Than I Imagine (ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Beyoncé: Black Parade

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: Collide

Chloe x Halle: Do It

Skip Marley & H.E.R.: Slow Down



Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo

Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals: Free Nationals

Robert Glasper: F*** Yo Feelings

Thundercat: It Is What It Is

Best R&B Album

Ant Clemons: Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon: Take Time

Luke James: To Feel Love/d

John Legend: Bigger Love

Gregory Porter: All Rise

Dance

Best Dance Recording

Diplo & Sidepiece: On My Mind

Disclosure, Aminé & slowthai: My High

Flume: The Difference (ft. Toro y Moi)

Jayda G: Both of Us

Kaytranada: 10% (ft. Kali Uchis)

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca: KiCk i

Baauer: Planet’s Mad

Disclosure: Energy

Kaytranada: Bubba

Madeon: Good Faith

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Remix

Best Remixed Recording

Phil Good: Do You Ever (Rac Mix)

Deadmau5: Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)

Jasper Street Co.: Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)

SAINt JHN: Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Bazzi: Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Max Richter: Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington: Becoming

Hildur Guðnadóttir: Joker

Thomas Newman: 1917

John Williams: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Taylor Swift: Beautiful Ghosts

Brandi Carlile: Carried Me With You

Idina Menzel & Aurora: Into the Unknown

Billie Eilish: No Time To Die

Cynthia Erivo: Stand Up

Packaging

Best Recording Package

Coldplay: Everyday Life

Lil Wayne: Funeral

Grouplove: Healer

Caspian: On Circles

Desert Sessions: Vols. 11 & 12

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Paul McCartney: Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)

Grateful Dead: Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991

Depeche Mode: Mode

Wilco: Ode to Joy

Various Artists: The Story of Ghostly International

Best Album Notes

Various Artists: At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926

Various Artists: The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974

The Replacements: Dead Man’s Pop

Various Artists: The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business

Nat Shusloff: Out of a Clear Blue Sky

Producer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

Beyoncé: Brown Skin Girl

Future: Life Is Good (ft. Drake)

Anderson .Paak: Lockdown

Harry Styles: Adore You

Woodkid: Goliath

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys: Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé: Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.