Grammys 2022 Full List of Nominees: Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, and More





The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have just been announced. Below is a list of nominations in the biggest categories, which includes nods to artists such as Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Glass Animals, Silk Sonic, Weezer, Foo Fighters, and more. For the complete list of nominations, visit the Grammys website.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air Monday, January 31, 2022 live on CBS.

Album of the Year

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Record of the Year

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Rock

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones - Ohms

Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

Best Metal Performance

Deftones - Genesis

Dream Theater - The Alien

Gojira - Amazonia

Mastodon - Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Best Rock Song

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs

Kings Of Leon - The Bandit

Mammoth WVH - The Distance

Paul McCartney - Find My Way

Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album

AC/DC - Power Up

Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts—Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell - Nobody Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes - Shore

Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Rap

Best Rap Album

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Cardi B - Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat - Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

R&B

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

H.E.R. - Damage

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste - I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. - Damage

SZA - Good Days

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger - New Light

Cory Henry - Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye - Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert

Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste - We Are

Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Dance

Best Dance Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

Caribou - You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol - Alive

Tiësto - the Business

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee - Subconsciously

Illenium - Fallen Embers

Major Lazer - Music is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello - Shockwave

Sylvan Esso - Free Love

Ten City - Judgment

Remix

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In the Heights

One Night in Miami…

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Kris Bowers - Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Ludwig Göransson - The Mandalorian: Season 2, Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Carlos Rafael Rivera - The Queen’s Gambit

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White - Agatha All Along

Bo Burnham - All Eyes on Me

Pink - All I Know So Far

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Jennifer Hudson - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Speak Now

Producer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham - Inside

David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists - Summer of Soul

