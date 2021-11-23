 Grammys 2022 Full List of Nominees: Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Foo Fighters, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021  
Grammys 2022 Full List of Nominees: Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, and More

The 2022 Grammys Will Air January 31 on CBS

Nov 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone
The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have just been announced. Below is a list of nominations in the biggest categories, which includes nods to artists such as Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Glass Animals, Silk Sonic, Weezer, Foo Fighters, and more. For the complete list of nominations, visit the Grammys website.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air Monday, January 31, 2022 live on CBS.

Album of the Year

We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Record of the Year

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

Rock

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

Best Metal Performance

Deftones - Genesis
Dream Theater - The Alien
Gojira - Amazonia
Mastodon - Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Best Rock Song

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings Of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - The Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album

AC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts—Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - Nobody Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Rap

Best Rap Album

J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

R&B

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger - New Light
Cory Henry - Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye - Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert
Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste - We Are
Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Dance

Best Dance Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - the Business

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee - Subconsciously
Illenium - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgment

Remix

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In the Heights
One Night in Miami…
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Kris Bowers - Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Ludwig Göransson - The Mandalorian: Season 2, Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Carlos Rafael Rivera - The Queen’s Gambit
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White - Agatha All Along
Bo Burnham - All Eyes on Me
Pink - All I Know So Far
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Jennifer Hudson - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Speak Now

Producer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham - Inside
David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists - Summer of Soul

Most Recent