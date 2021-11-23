Grammys 2022 Full List of Nominees: Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, and More
The 2022 Grammys Will Air January 31 on CBS
The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have just been announced. Below is a list of nominations in the biggest categories, which includes nods to artists such as Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Glass Animals, Silk Sonic, Weezer, Foo Fighters, and more. For the complete list of nominations, visit the Grammys website.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air Monday, January 31, 2022 live on CBS.
Album of the Year
We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Record of the Year
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Rock
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Foo Fighters - Making a Fire
Best Metal Performance
Deftones - Genesis
Dream Theater - The Alien
Gojira - Amazonia
Mastodon - Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Best Rock Song
Weezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings Of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - The Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album
AC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts—Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - Nobody Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Rap
Best Rap Album
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane
R&B
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger - New Light
Cory Henry - Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye - Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert
Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste - We Are
Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Dance
Best Dance Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - the Business
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Black Coffee - Subconsciously
Illenium - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgment
Remix
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Music for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In the Heights
One Night in Miami…
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Kris Bowers - Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Ludwig Göransson - The Mandalorian: Season 2, Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Carlos Rafael Rivera - The Queen’s Gambit
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White - Agatha All Along
Bo Burnham - All Eyes on Me
Pink - All I Know So Far
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Jennifer Hudson - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Speak Now
Producer
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Music Video/Film
Best Music Video
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Best Music Film
Bo Burnham - Inside
David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists - Summer of Soul
