Grammys: Vampire Weekend Win Best Alternative Album; Cage the Elephant Win Best Rock Album Gary Clark Jr. and Tool Won the Other Rock Awards





Vampire Weekend won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album (for Father of the Bride) and Cage The Elephant won for Best Rock Album (for Social Cues). Watch both acceptance speeches below.

Father of the Bride beat Big Thief's U.F.O.F., James Blake's Assume Form, Bon Iver's i,i, and Thom Yorke's Anima. It was also nominated for Album of the Year, but lost to Billie Eilish's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (she swept all the major categories.

Social Cues was up against Bring Me the Horizon's amo, The Cranberries' In the End, I Prevail's Trauma, and Rival Sons' Feral Roots.

In terms of the other rock nominees, Gary Clark Jr.'s "This Land" won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, and Tool's "7empest" won Best Metal Performance. Watch those acceptance speeches below too.

