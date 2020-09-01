News

Grandaddy Announce “The Sophtware Slump” Reissue with New Solo Piano Version Share “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)”

Photography by Aaron Farley



Grandaddy have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their acclaimed 2000 album The Sophtware Slump that features a new solo piano version of the album recorded by Grandaddy’s main creative force Jason Lytle and appropriately titled The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano. Its first single, “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version),” has been shared via a video. Check it out below, followed by the piano version’s tracklist and cover art.

The reissue will be released as a 4xLP set on November 20 via Dangerbird. It includes a re-mastered version of the original album, the new piano version, and two LPs of rarities including the Signal to Snow Ratio and Through a Frosty Plate Glass EPs (which are on vinyl for the first time).

Lytle recorded the original album in his home studio on equipment he bought from Best Buy, but needed to return as soon as he was finished. The new piano version was also recorded quickly, in Lytle’s basement. “Because of the pandemic,” says Lytle in a press release, “all of the sudden, I was looking at a real deadline to make the damn thing. Here we go, just like the old days.”

Guitarist Jim Fairchild had this to say: “With the scope of what Grandaddy has done and what Jason has done in his career. I thought there was room to pay greater attention to my favorite view of him, which is as a songwriter.”

Grandaddy were on the cover of Under the Radar’s very first print issue, in 2001, in which we interviewed them about The Sophtware Slump.

In 2017 Grandaddy released their comeback album, Last Place, which was their first album in 11 years, since 2006’s Just Like the Fambly Cat. In 2018 they shared the new song “Bison on the Plains.”

Read our 2017 interview with Grandaddy about Last Place.

The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano Tracklist:

1. He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's the Pilot (Piano Version)

2. Hewlett's Daughter (Piano Version)

3. Jed the Humanoid (Piano Version)

4. The Crystal Lake (Piano Version)

5. Chartsengrafs (Piano Version)

6. Underneath the Weeping Willow (Piano Version)

7. Broken Household Appliance National Forest (Piano Version)

8. Jed's Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)

9. E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils of Keeping It Real) (Piano Version)

10. Miner At The Dial-a-View (Piano Version)

11. So You'll Aim Toward the Sky (Piano Version)

