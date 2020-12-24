News

Grandaddy Share Covers of Belle and Sebastian’s “Fox in the Snow” and The Beach Boys’ “In My Room” 2020’s Over Covers is Out Now via Bandcamp





Grandaddy have shared cover versions of two classic introversion rock anthems, “Fox in the Snow” by Belle and Sebastian and “In My Room” by The Beach Boys. The two songs comprise a new release titled 2020’s Over Covers, which is now available via Bandcamp. Listen below.

Frontman Jason Lytle explains his purpose and inspiration for covering these specific songs in a note on Bandcamp. For “Fox in the Snow,” he states, “I’ve loved this Belle and Sebastian song for ages. I had to slow it down and tame the ‘bounce’ that it had though. I wanted it sweeter and sadder. That’s how I hear it: sweet and sad.” Regarding his cover of “In My Room,” he states, “for anyone who claims introversion as a primary characteristic and has found themselves in some sort of career that requires communicating in public, this Beach Boys song is yours. Also, scarily fitting for just being anyone out there in the year 2020.”

In November, Grandaddy released a 20th anniversary reissue of their sophomore album, The Sophtware Slump, which included a solo piano version of the album played by Lytle. Their most recent studio album, Last Place, was released in 2017 on 30th Century. In 2018, they shared a new song, “Bison on the Plains.”

Grandaddy were on the cover of Under the Radar’s very first print issue in 2001, in which we interviewed them about The Sophtware Slump.

Read our 2017 interview with Grandaddy about Last Place.

