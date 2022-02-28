 Green Day Cancel Moscow Show Due to Ukraine Invasion | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 28th, 2022  
Green Day Cancel Moscow Show Due to Ukraine Invasion

The Show Was to Take Place May 29 at Spartak Stadium

Feb 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Green Day have canceled their upcoming May 29 show at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In an Instagram story made yesterday, the band states: “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

