Green Day Share New Song “Oh Yeah!” via a Video About Our Smart Phone-Obsessed Culture Father of All… Due Out February 7 via Reprise/Warner Records





Green Day are releasing a new album, Father of All... (aka Father of All Motherfuckers), on February 7 via Reprise/Warner Records. Now they have shared another song from it, "Oh Yeah!," via a video for the track. The song is built around a sample of Joan Jett's 1980 single "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)," which is a cover of a 1973 Gary Glitter song co-written by Glitter. Since Glitter is currently in prison after being convicted on various child sex charges, Green Day have wisely decided to donate all royalties to the song to IJM and RAINN. Malia James directed the video, which comments on how everyone is obsessed with their smart phones these days, at the expense of human relationships. You might even be reading this on your phone right now. Check it out below.

On the video's YouTube page Green Day had this to say: "BTW we sampled a song from the great Joan Jett's Bad Reputation album. One of the writers on that song is a total asshole so we're donating our royalties from this song to IJM and RAINN."

Previously Green Day shared the album's title track, "Father of All..." and "Fire, Ready, Aim." They also announced THE HELLA MEGA TOUR, a joint tour this summer sponsored by Harley Davidson and also featuring Weezer and Fall Out Boy. Father of All... is the follow-up to 2016's Revolution Radio.

