Friday, December 3rd, 2021  
Grimes Releases New Single “Player of Games”

Out Now via Columbia

Dec 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has shared a new single, “Player of Games.” The song, produced by Boucher alongside Illangelo, was featured in the debut of season five of the video game Rocket League. Listen below.

Last month, Chris Lake shared the song “A Drug From God,” a collaboration with Grimes’ new AI girl group NPC. Grimes’ most recent album, Miss Anthropocene, came out last year via 4AD.

