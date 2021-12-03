News

Grimes Releases New Single “Player of Games” Out Now via Columbia





Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has shared a new single, “Player of Games.” The song, produced by Boucher alongside Illangelo, was featured in the debut of season five of the video game Rocket League. Listen below.

Last month, Chris Lake shared the song “A Drug From God,” a collaboration with Grimes’ new AI girl group NPC. Grimes’ most recent album, Miss Anthropocene, came out last year via 4AD.

