Grimes Shares New Song About the Opioid Epidemic “Delete Forever”

Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) is releasing a new album, Miss Anthropocene, on February 21 via 4AD. Now she has shared another song from it, "Delete Forever." In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 she says the song is about the opioid epidemic, was written the night Lil Peep died, and has a "Wonderwall" vibe (referencing the Oasis song). Listen to "Delete Forever" below, followed by the interview with Lowe.

Grimes had this to say about the song to Lowe: "It's a pretty bummer song. Oh my God, I'm so bad at talking about this song. I guess this song is kind of, I guess it's kind of about the opioid epidemic and that kinda thing 'cause uh, I've had like, quite a few friends actually like, pass away in particular one friend when I was like 18 passed away, from complications related to opioid addiction. It's just like, you know, artists keep dying and stuff so, I wrote this song on the night Lil Peep died or whatever 'cause I just got super, super triggered by that."

She added: "It's funny 'cause the finished product, is actually basically almost the demo. Like, this was definitely a situation where I took the song, made the song, and spent like months trying to make the song.... Like it needs at least one other guitar, you know, like just kinda like, trying to make it something, and then like right when we were mixing, like right at the last minute, I was just like literally, went to the 800 files and just like delete, delete, delete, delete, delete, like deleting just killing stems and then...when I was making this song I was trying to be more like...oh, I'm like Patsy Cline or something, like I was trying to be like country or something. But I feel like...it ends up having this sort of like 'Wonderwall' kind of vibe or something. I feel like there's a reason that song is so popular. Like, that song does rule."

In 2018 Grimes shared a brand new song for our future AI overlords, "We Appreciate Power," via a lyric video for the track, and also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the song (where she was joined by HANA, who is featured on the song). "We Appreciate Power" was said to be the first track from her forthcoming fifth album, the follow-up to 2015's Art Angels. In March 2019 she shared a new demo, "Pretty Dark," which she said was not from the new album. Then in September 2019 she shared the new song "Violence," via a self-directed video for the track. The song features i_o, a techno DJ/producer, and was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. "Violence" is on the album's tracklist, but "We Appreciate Power" isn't. Then when the details of Miss Anthropocene were announced in November 2019 she shared another new song from the album, "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth," which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, "My Name Is Dark," which again was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December she shared another new song, "4ÆM," and performed it at the 2020 Game Awards, as the song is also featured on the soundtrack to the game Cyberpunk 2077.

