Wednesday, January 26th, 2022  
Grimes Shares Video for New Song “Shinigami Eyes”

From the Upcoming Album Book 1

Jan 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has shared a video for her new song, “Shinigami Eyes.” The song is credited as being “Chapter 1” of her upcoming album, Book 1, described by Boucher as being a space opera about lesbian AI. The video features Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, Dorian Electra, and experimental fashion Instagram personality Ryon Wu. Watch the video, directed by BRTHER (Alex Lee and Kyle Wightman), below.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Boucher described the new song as “the label executive decision song,” adding: “Basically, I wrote the whole space opera thing and this is the only song that wasn’t this big narrative plot.”

She also noted that Book 1 will be a double album, stating: “There’s just more kind of sonic, conceptual ideas that I think need to get done to make everything make more sense. And we kind of have two album covers and it seems like a waste to throw one of them away.” Book 1 will be Boucher’s last album for Columbia, after which she states that she plans to go indie.

In December, Grimes shared the song “Player of Games,” which was featured in the video game Rocket League’s season five debut episode. A month prior, Chris Lake shared the song “A Drug From God,” a collaboration with Grimes’ new AI girl group NPC. Grimes’ most recent album, Miss Anthropocene, came out last year via 4AD.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

