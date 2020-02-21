News

All





Grimes – Stream the New Album Miss Anthropocene Out Now via 4AD





Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has released a new album, Miss Anthropocene, today via 4AD. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below.

In 2018 Grimes shared a brand new song for our future AI overlords, "We Appreciate Power," via a lyric video for the track, and also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the song (where she was joined by HANA, who is featured on the song). "We Appreciate Power" was said to be the first track from her forthcoming fifth album, the follow-up to 2015's Art Angels. In March 2019 she shared a new demo, "Pretty Dark," which she said was not from the new album. Then in September 2019 she shared the new song "Violence," via a self-directed video for the track. The song featured i_o, a techno DJ/producer, and was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then when the details of Miss Anthropocene were announced in November 2019 she shared another new song from the album, "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth," which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, "My Name Is Dark," which again was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December she shared another new song, "4ÆM," and performed it at the 2020 Game Awards, as the song is also featured on the soundtrack to the game Cyberpunk 2077. Then Grimes shared one last pre-release single, "Delete Forever," which she said was about the opioid epidemic, was written the night Lil Peep died, and had a "Wonderwall" vibe (referencing the Oasis song).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.