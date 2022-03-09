Gruff Rhys Shares Two Eight-Minute Songs: “People Are Pissed” and “Arogldarth”
Both Songs Due Out on Limited Edition Cassette on April 15 via Rough Trade
Mar 09, 2022
Photography by Karina Lax
Gruff Rhys, Welsh frontman of Super Furry Animals, has shared two new songs, both around eight minutes long: anti-Boris Johnson A-side “People Are Pissed” and instrumental B-side “Arogldarth.” Both are out now digitally, but will be released as a limited edition cassette on April 15 via Rough Trade. Check out both songs below, followed by Rhys’ upcoming tour dates.
Rhys had this to say about “People Are Pissed” in a press release: “The lyrics were inspired by the widespread anger I—and many other people—felt towards the incompetence and arrogance of the Johnson regime during the lockdowns—not that I feel any different now. I mean the words go off on one like most of my songs, but that was the seed of the idea.”
Rhys released a new solo album, Seeking New Gods, last year via Rough Trade. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of the 2021.
In January, Rhys collaborated with the Tuareg quintet Imarhan, singing guest vocals on their song “Adar Newlan,” from their new album, Aboogi, which is out now on City Slang.
Last week, Super Furry Animals shared their first ever recorded song, the previously unreleased “Of No Fixed Identity,” which features Welsh actor Rhys Ifans on lead vocals (he was their original vocalist, but left before the band released any music).
Gruff Rhys Tour Dates:
March 2022
14 ES, Donostia, Babadaba
15 ES, Vigo, Spain, Radar
16 ES, Santiago DC, Riquela
18 ES, Seville, Sala X
19 ES, Alicante, Las Cigarreras
20 ES, Valencia, Loco Club
21 ES, Zaragoza, Centro Civico Delicias *new venue*
23 FR, Paris, Hasard Ludique
24 FR, Rouen, Le 104
25 FR, Dunkerque, Les 4 Ecluses
April 2022
1GB, Falmouth - Cornish Bank (sold out)
3 GB, Cardiff, BBC 6 Music Festival (sold out)
July 2022
14 IE, Dubline, Iveagh Gardens w/ Villagers
