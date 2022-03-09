News

Gruff Rhys Shares Two Eight-Minute Songs: “People Are Pissed” and “Arogldarth” Both Songs Due Out on Limited Edition Cassette on April 15 via Rough Trade

Photography by Karina Lax



Gruff Rhys, Welsh frontman of Super Furry Animals, has shared two new songs, both around eight minutes long: anti-Boris Johnson A-side “People Are Pissed” and instrumental B-side “Arogldarth.” Both are out now digitally, but will be released as a limited edition cassette on April 15 via Rough Trade. Check out both songs below, followed by Rhys’ upcoming tour dates.

Rhys had this to say about “People Are Pissed” in a press release: “The lyrics were inspired by the widespread anger I—and many other people—felt towards the incompetence and arrogance of the Johnson regime during the lockdowns—not that I feel any different now. I mean the words go off on one like most of my songs, but that was the seed of the idea.”

Preorder the cassette here.

Rhys released a new solo album, Seeking New Gods, last year via Rough Trade. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of the 2021.

In January, Rhys collaborated with the Tuareg quintet Imarhan, singing guest vocals on their song “Adar Newlan,” from their new album, Aboogi, which is out now on City Slang.

Last week, Super Furry Animals shared their first ever recorded song, the previously unreleased “Of No Fixed Identity,” which features Welsh actor Rhys Ifans on lead vocals (he was their original vocalist, but left before the band released any music).

Read our 16th Annual Artist Survey interview with Gruff Rhys.

Read our 2015 interview with Gruff Rhys about American Interior.

Gruff Rhys Tour Dates:

March 2022



14 ES, Donostia, Babadaba

15 ES, Vigo, Spain, Radar

16 ES, Santiago DC, Riquela

18 ES, Seville, Sala X

19 ES, Alicante, Las Cigarreras

20 ES, Valencia, Loco Club

21 ES, Zaragoza, Centro Civico Delicias *new venue*

23 FR, Paris, Hasard Ludique

24 FR, Rouen, Le 104

25 FR, Dunkerque, Les 4 Ecluses



April 2022



1GB, Falmouth - Cornish Bank (sold out)

3 GB, Cardiff, BBC 6 Music Festival (sold out)



July 2022



14 IE, Dubline, Iveagh Gardens w/ Villagers

