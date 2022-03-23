Guerilla Toss Share New Song “Live Exponential”
Famously Alive Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop
Mar 23, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Guerilla Toss are releasing a new album, Famously Alive, this Friday via Sub Pop, their debut for the label. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Live Exponential.” Listen below, followed by the Upstate New York band’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release frontperson Kassie Carlson had this to say about the song: “The song ‘Live Exponential’ is about living to the fullest and beyond. It’s about having all the experiences possible and using them to build your understanding of yourself and the world around you. It’s about telling yourself you’re special until you believe it and feeling Godly just for yourself. It’s about severing the primal need for outside approval and taking active action to get what you want and need.”
When Famously Alive was announced in January the band shared its first single, “Cannibal Capital,” via a video. “Cannibal Capital” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then the band shared the album’s title track, “Famously Alive,” via a wild video featuring singer/lyricist Kassie Carlson in a giant dog bowl, on a horse in cowboy garb, mowing a lawn, and more.
In June 2020, the band shared the songs “Human Girl” and “Own Zone,” both of which were featured on our Songs of the Week. The band’s most recent music project, the EP What Would the Odd Do?, came out in 2019.
Guerilla Toss 2022 Tour Dates:
Thu. Apr. 07 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks & Reed
Fri. Apr. 08 - Catskills, NY - Avalon Lounge
Sat. Apr. 09 - New Haven, CT - Space Ballroom
Wed. Apr. 13 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
Thu. Apr. 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Fri. Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
Sat. Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records
Sun. Apr. 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
Tue. Apr. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
Wed. Apr. 20 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
Thu. Apr. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Fri. Apr. 22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Sat. Apr. 23 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz P.D.B
Mon. Apr. 25 - Portland, ME - Space
Tue. Apr. 26 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville
Wed. Apr. 27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
Thu. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. Apr. 29 - Queens, NY - TV Eye
Sat. Apr. 30 - Queens, NY - TV Eye
Wed. May 11 - Washington, DC - DC9
Thu. May 12 - Kingston, NY - Tubbys
