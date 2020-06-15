 Guerilla Toss Share New Songs “Human Girl” and “Own Zone” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, June 15th, 2020  
Guerilla Toss Share New Songs “Human Girl” and “Own Zone”

7-Inch Single Available Only via the Sub Pop Singles Club; Plus Listen to the New Single from Clarke and the Himselfs

Jun 15, 2020 By Samantha Small
Guerilla Toss have released two new tracks, “Human Girl” and “Own Zone,” as  7-inch single as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club. It is Vol. 5 of the current Singles Club and Vol. 5 also includes two songs by Clarke and the Himselfs: “Mary Rae Says” and “Crystal Blue.” Listen to both singles below. 

The Sub Pop Singles Club also includes singles from Father John Misty, Moor Mother, Ohmme, Julia Jacklin, Sumac, TEKE::TEKE,  Redd Kross, and more. 

The two Guerilla Toss songs follow 2019’s EP What Would the Odd Do? That was a collection borne out of truly trying times for Guerilla Toss singer/songwriter/bandleader Kassie Carlson: in 2017 she had open heart surgery to “remove a dangerous blood clot caused by a severe opiate addiction.”

Since then Carlson has greatly recovered and moved to upstate New York with her partner, Guerilla Toss drummer Peter Negroponte, and the rejuvenation is evident in the new tracks. Taking us back to the ’80s, “Human Girl” and “Own Zone” are dance-jams with funky synths, robotic noises, a hint of banjos and some truly pulsating drums. Truly, they’re both just a bit of fun for when one might be feeling a bit too “extinsential.” 

