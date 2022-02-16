Guerilla Toss Share Wild Video for New Song “Famously Alive”
Famously Alive Due Out March 25 via Sub Pop
Guerilla Toss are releasing a new album, Famously Alive, on March 25 via Sub Pop, their debut for the label. Now they have shared the album’s title track, “Famously Alive,” via a wild video featuring singer/lyricist Kassie Carlson in a giant dog bowl, on a horse in cowboy garb, mowing a lawn, and more. The song’s lyrics, which seem to poke fun at fame, also flash on the screen. Jonny Kosomo directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the Upstate New York band’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release Carlson says the song is about “living with purpose and excitement whether you’re famous or not, accepting your strangeness and thriving even if your successes look different than other people’s.”
Multi-instrumentalist Peter Negroponte adds: “To me, ‘Famously Alive’ means flipping the notion of dying famously to living famously. I also like to think of it as a way to describe living through something traumatic and coming out of it a stronger, wiser person.”
When Famously Alive was announced in January the band shared its first single, “Cannibal Capital,” via a video. “Cannibal Capital” was one of our Songs of the Week.
In June 2020, the band shared the songs “Human Girl” and “Own Zone,” both of which were featured on our Songs of the Week. The band’s most recent music project, the EP What Would the Odd Do?, came out in 2019.
Guerilla Toss 2022 Tour Dates:
Thu. Apr. 07 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks & Reed
Fri. Apr. 08 - Catskills, NY - Avalon Lounge
Sat. Apr. 09 - New Haven, CT - Space Ballroom
Wed. Apr. 13 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
Thu. Apr. 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Fri. Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
Sat. Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records
Sun. Apr. 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
Tue. Apr. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
Wed. Apr. 20 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
Thu. Apr. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Fri. Apr. 22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Sat. Apr. 23 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz P.D.B
Mon. Apr. 25 - Portland, ME - Space
Tue. Apr. 26 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville
Wed. Apr. 27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
Thu. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. Apr. 29 - Queens, NY - TV Eye
Sat. Apr. 30 - Queens, NY - TV Eye
Wed. May 11 - Washington, DC - DC9
Thu. May 12 - Kingston, NY - Tubbys
