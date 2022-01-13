 Guerilla Toss Sign to Sub Pop, Announce Album and Share Video for New Single “Cannibal Capital” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 13th, 2022  
Guerilla Toss Sign to Sub Pop, Announce Album and Share Video for New Single “Cannibal Capital”

Famously Alive Due Out March 25; Tour Also Announced

Jan 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Guerilla Toss have announced that they have signed to Sub Pop, coinciding with the announcement of a new album and the release of a new single, “Cannibal Capital.” The album, titled Famously Alive, will be out on March 25. View the Lisa Schatz-directed video and the album’s tracklist/cover art, along with a list of tour dates, below.

In June 2020, the band shared the songs “Human Girl” and “Own Zone,” both of which were featured on our Songs of the Week. The band’s most recent music project, the EP What Would the Odd Do?, came out in 2019.

Famously Alive Tracklist:

1. Cannibal Capital
2. Famously Alive
3. Live Exponential
4. Mermaid Airplane
5. Wild Fantasy
6. Pyramid Humm
7. Excitable Girls
8. I Got Spirit
9. Happy Me
10. Heathen In Me

Guerilla Toss 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. Apr. 13- Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
Thu. Apr. 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Fri. Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
Sat. Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records
Sun. Apr. 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
Tue. Apr. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
Wed. Apr. 20 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
Thu. Apr. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Fri. Apr. 22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Sat. Apr. 23 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz P.D.B
Mon. Apr. 25 - Portland, ME - Space
Tue. Apr. 26 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville
Wed. Apr. 27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
Thu. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. Apr. 29 - Queens, NY - TV Eye
Sat. Apr. 30 - Queens, NY - TV Eye

