Guerilla Toss Sign to Sub Pop, Announce Album and Share Video for New Single “Cannibal Capital” Famously Alive Due Out March 25; Tour Also Announced

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Guerilla Toss have announced that they have signed to Sub Pop, coinciding with the announcement of a new album and the release of a new single, “Cannibal Capital.” The album, titled Famously Alive, will be out on March 25. View the Lisa Schatz-directed video and the album’s tracklist/cover art, along with a list of tour dates, below.

In June 2020, the band shared the songs “Human Girl” and “Own Zone,” both of which were featured on our Songs of the Week. The band’s most recent music project, the EP What Would the Odd Do?, came out in 2019.

Famously Alive Tracklist:

1. Cannibal Capital

2. Famously Alive

3. Live Exponential

4. Mermaid Airplane

5. Wild Fantasy

6. Pyramid Humm

7. Excitable Girls

8. I Got Spirit

9. Happy Me

10. Heathen In Me

Guerilla Toss 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. Apr. 13- Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

Thu. Apr. 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Fri. Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

Sat. Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records

Sun. Apr. 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

Tue. Apr. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

Wed. Apr. 20 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

Thu. Apr. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Fri. Apr. 22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Sat. Apr. 23 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz P.D.B

Mon. Apr. 25 - Portland, ME - Space

Tue. Apr. 26 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville

Wed. Apr. 27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

Thu. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Apr. 29 - Queens, NY - TV Eye

Sat. Apr. 30 - Queens, NY - TV Eye

