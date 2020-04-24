News

GUM Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Don’t Let It Go Out” Out In the World Due Out June 12 via Spinning Top

GUM, the solo project Australian psych-pop musician Jay Watson, who is also a member of both Tame Impala and POND, has announced a new album, Out In the World, and shared a new song from it, “Don’t Let It Go Out.” Out In the World is due out June 12 via Spinning Top. Listen to “Don’t Let It Go Out” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Watson had this to say about Out In the World in a press release: “This album is my attempt at making a record that combines my fascination of how other people live their lives, with my own internal desire to analyze mine and improve it. ‘Out In the World’ was a phrase that conjured a lot of grandeur and ego, yet somehow felt really small and wholesome at the same time.”

Of the new single “Don’t Let It Go Out,” Watson had this to say: “I find it hard to describe stylistically. My music for years was an obvious sum of its influences but it’s getting harder and harder to pick. ‘Don’t Let It Go Out’ is about our modern desire to capture or record and keep every moment. The ease, not only to do all this, but then to lose it forever down the track inspires and disturbs me.”

Watson previously shared the album’s first single and title track, “Out In the World,” in March via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then we premiered a video of Watson performing the song from his living room in Perth (he plans to release other such videos in the future).

We recently interviewed Watson as part of our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In series and you can read that interview here.

GUM’s last album was 2018’s The Underdog. It was his fourth album, following his 2014 debut Delorean Highway, 2015’s Glamorous Damage, and 2016’s Flash In the Pan.

Tame Impala (which is led by Kevin Parker), meanwhile, released a new album, The Slow Rush, in February via Interscope (stream it here).

POND released a new album, Tasmania, back in March 2019 via Interscope. That was followed by another new one in November 2019, Sessions, also via Interscope. Sessions features newly recorded live studio performances of songs from across their discography.

Out In the World Tracklist:

1.) Weightless in L.A.

2.) Airwalkin’

3.) Out In the World

4.) The Thrill of Doing It Right

5.) Many Tears To Cry

6.) Alphabet Soup

7.) Don’t Let It Go Out

8.) Down The Dream

9.) Low To Low

10.) You Make Your Own Luck

