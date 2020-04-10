News

Gum Country Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song "Somewhere"





Los Angeles-based duo Gum Country have announced their debut album, Somewhere, and shared its title track, “Somewhere,” via a video for the new song. Somewhere is due out June 14 via Burger and Kingfisher Bluez. The band features vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Courtney Garvin (The Courtneys) and multi-instrumentalist Connor Mayer. They describe their sound as “harsh twee.” Stumble on Tapes directed the “Somewhere” video. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The duo began in Vancouver, where they quietly made lo-fi four-track recordings in an apartment. Then they relocated to their current home of Los Angeles. There they recorded the album with Joo-Joo Ashworth at Studio 22. A press release cites the following as influences and reference points: Stereolab, The Replacements, The Breeders, Beat Happening, Yo La Tengo, Meat Puppets, and The Magnetic Fields.

Mayer had this to say about “Somewhere” in the press release: “I wrote ‘Somewhere’ a couple years after moving to LA. It's about leaving a place that you are comfortable in and landing in a strange new one, and discovering what parts of your identity remain and which were left behind. The first line I wrote was ‘haven't felt this way in a while, I can't think straight can't hide my smile, I guess this is gonna be my life for a while,’ and then it was just a process of unravelling that thought. I think the song could be about the range of emotions that come with any big change, and ultimately settling on a mellow excitement for vulnerability.”

Somewhere Tracklist:

1. Somewhere

2. The Queen Rules

3. Tennis (I Feel Ok)

4. There's a Crumb

5. I Don't Stay Up

6. Pills

7. Brain Song

8. It Lives It Breeds It Feeds

9. Whoa Oh

10. Talking To My Plants

11. Jungle Boy

12. Waterfall

