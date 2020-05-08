News

Gum Country Share New Song “Tennis (I Feel OK)” Somewhere Due Out June 14 via Burger/Kingfisher Bluez





Los Angeles-based duo Gum Country are releasing their debut album, Somewhere, on June 14 via Burger and Kingfisher Bluez. Now they have shared another song from it, “Tennis (I Feel OK).” The band features vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Courtney Garvin (The Courtneys) and multi-instrumentalist Connor Mayer. They describe their sound as “harsh twee.” Listen to “Tennis (I Feel OK)” below.

In a press release Garvin says the song is inspired by her love of tennis: “Kinda goofy, but in all honesty my relationship with tennis is so meaningful to me on a spiritual level. It's my meditation practice. The game makes you present, you're repeating movements, and finding a rhythm. And it's so creative. I think all athletes are artists. Plus you get to be outside, getting exercise, hanging with friends and all of those things are so good for you. So the song is pretty much about how tennis just makes my life better. I love tennis. If anyone reading this wants to play (after the pandemic) please hit me up.”

Previously Gum Country shared the album’s title track, “Somewhere,” via a video for the song. “Somewhere” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The duo began in Vancouver, where they quietly made lo-fi four-track recordings in an apartment. Then they relocated to their current home of Los Angeles. There they recorded the album with Joo-Joo Ashworth at Studio 22. A press release cites the following as influences and reference points: Stereolab, The Replacements, The Breeders, Beat Happening, Yo La Tengo, Meat Puppets, and The Magnetic Fields.

