GUM (Jay Watson of Tame Impala) Shares Video for New Song “Out In the World” To Be Released as a 7-Inch Single via Spinning Top Music/Kung Fu Nation





GUM is the solo project of Jay Watson, who’s a member of both Tame Impala and POND. The Australian psych-pop musician has shared a new song, “Out In the World,” via a video for the track. It will be released as a 7-inch single via Spinning Top Music/Kung Fu Nation, with a cover of Ballroom’s “It’s a Sad World” on the B-side. But in the meantime watch the Laura-Lynn Petrick-directed video below.

Watson had this to say about “Out In the World” in a press release: “The song is about the feeling of wanting to give up and never talk to anyone ever again after something goes wrong. It started off as a jangly 12 string folk sort of thing, before morphing into my version of Fleetwood Mac meets Cleaners From Venus. It features very little keyboard and synthesizer for me and more guitars than I’ve used in a while, it was important to have that texture.”

GUM last album was 2018’s The Underdog.

