Guy Blakeslee Shares Video for “Giving Up the Ghost” and Announces New Instrumental Album New Solo Album Postcards From the Edge Out Now via Entrance Records & Tapes; Double Vision Due Out March 5





Guy Blakeslee of The Entrance Band released his first solo album Postcards From the Edge earlier this month through his own record label Entrance Records & Tapes. Now he has shared a video for “Giving Up the Ghost” from that album, directed by fellow musician Lael Neale. Blakeslee has also announced a new album, Double Vision, an instrumental record that was created following an accident in which Blakeslee experienced a brain injury in a car accident and caused him to see double. It is due out March 5 via Entrance Records & Tapes. No other details have been shared. Watch the “Giving Up the Ghost” video below.

Blakeslee talks about the inspiration for the video in a press release: “I wrote this song on a friend’s antique organ in Paris in the last days of 2016. The idea began to form as I stood, statue still, in a state of shock, hypnotized by the ephemeral light and shadows dancing on the gravestones in Pere Lachaise cemetery on the eerily quiet morning after the presidential election. Back home, everyone I knew was in mourning for a world that had never really existed. A few days later Leonard Cohen died. The ghost of America, as seen from afar, seemed like a delusional myth, and I was taking refuge in the unknown sanctuary of a foreign city, vanishing in the wake of a rude awakening.”

Postcards From the Edge is one of his many experimental and explorative solo projects, as he explores themes of clouded emotion and personal experience with darkness. The album was recorded in New Orleans at the Preservation Hall Jazz Band studio and was produced by Enrique Tena Padilla.

