Gwenno Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “An Stevel Nowydh”
Tresor Due Out July 1 via Heavenly
Feb 28, 2022
Photography by Claire Marie Bailey
Welsh musician Gwenno (full name Gwenno Saunders) has announced the release of her third studio album, Tresor, which will be out on July 1 via Heavenly. She has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “An Stevel Nowydh.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist.
In a press release, Gwenno states: “‘An Stevel Nowydh’ (The New Room) is a song about finding yourself somewhere entirely new and realizing that you’re completely lost, and acknowledging that the only thing to do in an existential crisis is to don your favorite hat and dance!
“The short is part of a longer film that I’ve created with Anglesey-born filmmaker Clare Marie Bailey due to be revealed this summer. It was shot on Super 8 in Bryn Celli Ddu, Mynydd Parys, and Porth Ia (St. Ives) during summer 2021, it was edited by Joan Pope and stars the incomparable Eddie Ladd as ‘Greddf’ (Instinct).”
Tresor was written in St. Ives, Cornwall and features co-production from Rhys Edwards. Gwenno adds that the new album primarily deals with “rediscovering oneself after the life-changing experience of becoming a mother.”
Gwenno’s most recent album, Le Kov, came out in 2018 via Heavenly. Read our interview with her on the album here.
Tresor Tracklist:
1. An Stevel Nowydh
2. Anima
3. Tresor
4. N.Y.C.A.W
5. Men An Toll
6. Ardamm
7. Kan Me
8. Keltek
9. Tonnow
10. Porth La
