Gwenno Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Tresor” Tresor Due Out July 1 via Heavenly





Welsh musician Gwenno (full name Gwenno Saunders) is releasing her third studio album, Tresor, on July 1 via Heavenly. Now she has shared its third single, lush title track “Tresor,” via a self-directed video that features lots of goregous cross fades and multi-layered images. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Saunders had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Tresor’ is a song questioning what makes us human, and the conscious choice that we have to either have a positive or negative impact on our environment and everything around us. We live in a chaotic world and what impacts on our ability to make positive decisions is largely circumstantial, the song is about trying to connect with our ability to do the right thing at a point where everything is in-flux, in crisis, and the foundation of our society is changing. How do we connect with our responsibilities and instinct to commit to the collective in a largely individualistic society? ‘Tresor’ is an homage to an older, analog world, the soundtracks to European cinema, and a final fair farewell to the 20th Century.

“You must fall to rise again, rise again

Touching, extinguishing a flame

A treasure

“The video is a scrapbook of sorts, these are moments that I’ve filmed over the past couple of years—my week recording in St Ives in 2020, our first lockdown at home in 2021, some Super8 clips from the Tresor film shot by Clare Marie Bailey. It stars my good friends Edward Rowe (Bait, The Witcher) and Pinar Ögün (Keeping Faith, Fflam) as Anima and Animus, and I’ve edited it to reflect the collage approach that I take to writing music, and to Rhys Edwards and mine’s recording process. We record everything at home, without the time-restrictions of studios and session musicians, it’s a very DIY approach and I think that this video reflects that honestly.”

Previously Gwenno shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “An Stevel Nowydh,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Men an Toll,” which was only a minute-and-a-half long.

Tresor was written in St. Ives, Cornwall and features co-production from Rhys Edwards. Gwenno says that the new album primarily deals with “rediscovering oneself after the life-changing experience of becoming a mother.”

Gwenno’s last album, Le Kov, came out in 2018 via Heavenly. Read our interview with her on the album here.

Gwenno UK Tour Dates:

Saturday 28th May – Totnes - Sea Change Festival

Friday 3rd June – Port Talbot – In It Together

Sunday 12th June – Kidlington – Kite Festival

Friday 1st July – Manchester – Piccadilly

Saturday 2nd July – London – Rough Trade East (evening)

Sunday 3rd July – Bristol – Rough Trade (lunch)

Monday 4th July – Brighton – Resident (evening)

Saturday 3rd September – Manchester – Psych Festival

Friday 16th September – Hebden Bridge – The Trades Club

Saturday 17th September – Leicester – Wide Eyed Festival

Monday 19th September – Brighton – Komedia

Tuesday 20th September – London – Village Underground

Saturday 24th September – Cornwall – Endelienta Arts Centre

Wednesday 28th September – Liverpool – District

Thursday 29th September – Birmingham – Hare & Hounds

Friday 30th September – Gwynedd – Neuadd Ogwen

