Gwenno Shares Video for “N.Y.C.A.W.” Tresor Out Now via Heavenly Recordings

Photography by Claire Marie Bailey



Welsh musician Gwenno (full name Gwenno Saunders) has shared a video for “N.Y.C.A.W.,” a song from her newest album, Tresor, which came out this past Friday via Heavenly Recordings. View the Steve Glashier-directed video and stream the new album below.

The song’s title is an acronym for the Welsh slogan “Nid yw Cymru ar Werth,” which translates to “Wales is not for sale.” Saunders states in a press release: “A satirical prod at our current neoliberalist thinking, ‘N.Y.C.A.W.’ is a gentle reminder that community will always trump capitalism, and that all that matters in the end is love.”

Previously released singles from Tresor are “An Stevel Nowydh,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Men an Toll,” and the title track “Tresor,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Gwenno’s previous album, Le Kov, came out in 2018 via Heavenly. Read our interview with her on the album here.

<a href="https://gwenno.bandcamp.com/album/tresor">Tresor by Gwenno</a>

