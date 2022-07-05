 Gwenno Shares Video for “N.Y.C.A.W.” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 5th, 2022  
Gwenno Shares Video for “N.Y.C.A.W.”

Tresor Out Now via Heavenly Recordings

Jul 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Claire Marie Bailey
Welsh musician Gwenno (full name Gwenno Saunders) has shared a video for “N.Y.C.A.W.,” a song from her newest album, Tresor, which came out this past Friday via Heavenly Recordings. View the Steve Glashier-directed video and stream the new album below.

The song’s title is an acronym for the Welsh slogan “Nid yw Cymru ar Werth,” which translates to “Wales is not for sale.” Saunders states in a press release: “A satirical prod at our current neoliberalist thinking, ‘N.Y.C.A.W.’ is a gentle reminder that community will always trump capitalism, and that all that matters in the end is love.”

Previously released singles from Tresor are “An Stevel Nowydh,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Men an Toll,” and the title track “Tresor,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Gwenno’s previous album, Le Kov, came out in 2018 via Heavenly. Read our interview with her on the album here.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

