H.C. McEntire Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Time, On Fire” Eno Axis Due Out August 21 Via Merge

Photography by Heather Evans Smith



North Carolina singer/songwriter H.C. McEntire has announced her new album, Eno Axis, and shared a new song from it, “Time, On Fire,” via an accompanying video. Eno Axis is due August 21 via Merge. Check out “Time, On Fire” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

McEntire describes “Time, On Fire” as “the catalyst to reopen my heart and mind” in a press release: “Its spirit also symbolizes the true foundation of Eno Axis; writing this song gave me direction to document the climb forward into new love.”

Eno Axis is named after the Eno River that McEntire lives beside in Durham, North Carolina. The album is the follow-up to our 2018 demo, LIONHEART. She has also been a member of Angel Olsen’s backing band.

Eno Axis Tracklist:

01 “Hands For the Harvest”

02 “Footman’s Coat”

03 “High Rise”

04 “River’s Jaw”

05 “One Eye Open”

06 “Final Bow”

07 “True Meridian”

08 “Sunday Morning”

09 “Time, On Fire”

10 “Houses of the Holy” (Led Zeppelin Cover)

