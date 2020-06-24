 H.C. McEntire Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Time, On Fire” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 24th, 2020  
Subscribe

H.C. McEntire Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Time, On Fire”

Eno Axis Due Out August 21 Via Merge

Jun 24, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela Photography by Heather Evans Smith
Bookmark and Share


North Carolina singer/songwriter H.C. McEntire has announced her new album, Eno Axis, and shared a new song from it, “Time, On Fire,” via an accompanying video. Eno Axis is due August 21 via Merge. Check out “Time, On Fire” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

McEntire describes “Time, On Fire” as “the catalyst to reopen my heart and mind” in a press release: “Its spirit also symbolizes the true foundation of Eno Axis; writing this song gave me direction to document the climb forward into new love.”

Eno Axis is named after the Eno River that McEntire lives beside in Durham, North Carolina. The album is the follow-up to our 2018 demo, LIONHEART. She has also been a member of Angel Olsen’s backing band.

Eno Axis Tracklist:

01 “Hands For the Harvest”
02 “Footman’s Coat”
03 “High Rise”
04 “River’s Jaw”
05 “One Eye Open”
06 “Final Bow”
07 “True Meridian”
08 “Sunday Morning”
09 “Time, On Fire”
10 “Houses of the Holy” (Led Zeppelin Cover)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent