Thursday, July 9th, 2020  
H.E.R. Shares New Song “Do to Me”

New Single Out Now via RCA/Sony

Jul 09, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela
H.E.R. (aka California-born R&B singer/songwriter Gabriella Wilson) has shared a new song “Do to Me.” On the new song, H.E.R. dabbles with a reggae style. “Do to Me” also samples Sister Nancy’s 1982 song “Bam Bam.” The single is out now via RCA/Sony. Listen to it below.

The four-minute release follows her recent “I Can’t Breathe,” a song written in response to police brutality. H.E.R.’s last album was 2019’s I Used to Know Her, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

