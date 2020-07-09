News

All





H.E.R. Shares New Song “Do to Me” New Single Out Now via RCA/Sony





H.E.R. (aka California-born R&B singer/songwriter Gabriella Wilson) has shared a new song “Do to Me.” On the new song, H.E.R. dabbles with a reggae style. “Do to Me” also samples Sister Nancy’s 1982 song “Bam Bam.” The single is out now via RCA/Sony. Listen to it below.

The four-minute release follows her recent “I Can’t Breathe,” a song written in response to police brutality. H.E.R.’s last album was 2019’s I Used to Know Her, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.