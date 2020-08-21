News

All





HÆLOS Share Video for New Track “Hold On” Latest Release in Their String of Summer Singles





London-based HÆLOS have released a video for their newest summer single, “Hold On.” Check out the track and the Elliot Gonzo directed video below.

The black and white video features two dancers performing to the track. HÆLOS recently released two other singles, “Unknown Melody” and “Perfectly Broken.”

The band collectively had this to say about “Hold On” in a press statement: “We were inspired to celebrate those around us who wave the flag urging people to hold on. It could be friends, family, or public figures standing up for what you believe in. Just that appreciation to feel hope.”

HÆLOS’ last album was 2019’s Any Random Kindness, which was the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2016’s debut full-length, Full Circle. Any Random Kindness includes “Buried in the Sand” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Kyoto” (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared another new song from the album, “Boy / Girl.” That was followed by “End of the World Party” (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then they shared another song from it, “Another Universe,” which was the album’s last pre-release single and also made our Songs of the Week list.

HÆLOS were originally a trio (Arthur Delaney, Dom Goldsmith, and Lotti Benardout), but have since added touring member Daniel Vildósola. On their debut the band pulled from ’90s trip-hop sounds originated by Massive Attack and Portishead for inspiration.

Read our 2019 Self-Portrait interview with HÆLOS’ Lotti Benardout.

Read our 2015 article on HÆLOS.

(Via Stereogum)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.