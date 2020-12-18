HAIM Share New Holiday Song “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas is a Vaccine)”
Updated Version of Waitresses Song, Features Bass by Thundercat, The Band Shares Vertical Video
HAIM just released a vertical video for their new holiday song “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas is a Vaccine).” The song is a reworking of the 1981 classic “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses, and it is being released as a part of HAIM’s 8 Days of Hanukkah celebration. “Christmas Wrapping 2020” features bass by Thundercat and was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid. Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris (“Slave Play”) contributed to the lyrics. Watch the video below.
HAIM’s most recent album, Women in Music Pt. III, was released back in June on Columbia, and earned them two Grammy nominations. Last month, the trio released a new song “Feel the Thunder” for the soundtrack to The Croods: A New Age.
