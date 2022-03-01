 HAIM Share Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Video for New Song “Lost Track” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 1st, 2022  
HAIM Share New Song “Lost Track”

Out Now via Columbia

Mar 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
HAIM have shared a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for their new song, “Lost Track.” According to an Instagram post by the band, the song was created while Anderson was shooting the sister trio’s youngest, Alana Haim, for a cover of W Magazine (she previously starred in his latest film, Licorice Pizza). Watch below.

In the post, the trio mention they were inspired by the 1934 John O’Hara novel Appointment in Samarra, stating that they “did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club. We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in—just to feel something.”

HAIM were featured on the cover of our last print issue (The Protest Issue).

