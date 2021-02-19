News

HAIM Share New Versions of “Gasoline” (Feat. Taylor Swift) and “3am” (Feat. Thundercat) From New Deluxe Edition of Women in Music Pt. III on Columbia

Photography by Yana Yatsuk



HAIM have shared new versions of “Gasoline” (featuring Taylor Swift) and “3am” (featuring Thundercat). Original versions of both songs were on their acclaimed 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III, and they now appear on a new deluxe edition of the album. Listen to both tracks below.

HAIM were on Swift’s latest album, evermore, released last December and it appears she’s returning the favor. HAIM and Thundercat’s last collaboration also came out in December, when he played bass on the band’s hilarious new holiday song “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas is a Vaccine).” The song was a reworking of the 1981 classic “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses, and was #1 on our Songs of the Week.

Women in Music Pt. III was released back in June on Columbia, and earned them two Grammy nominations. It was also #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Last November, the trio released a new song “Feel the Thunder” for the soundtrack to The Croods: A New Age.

