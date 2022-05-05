 Half-Handed Cloud Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Handles” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 5th, 2022  
Half-Handed Cloud Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Handles”

Flutterama Due Out June 17 via Asthmatic Kitty

May 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Half-Handed Cloud (aka John Ringhofer) has announced the release of a new album, Flutterama, which will be out on June 17 via Asthmatic Kitty. Ringhofer has shared a video for a new single from the album, “Handles,” shot by the artist on Super-8 film in Helsinki, Finland. View the video below, along with the album’s cover art.

The most recent Half-Handed Cloud album, I Don’t Have a Bib, came out in 2018.

