Half Waif Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Ordinary Talk” The Caretaker Due Out March 27 via ANTI-

Photography by Brian Vu



Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) has announced a new album, The Caretaker, and shared its first single, "Ordinary Talk" via a video for the track. She has also announced some tour dates. The Caretaker is due out March 27 via ANTI-, her first album for the label. Check out the Kenna Hynes-directed "Ordinary Talk" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as Half Waif's upcoming tour dates.

Rose had this to say about "Ordinary Talk" in a press release: "Recognizing your own ordinariness can be depressing, or it can be a relief. In 'Ordinary Talk,' I wanted to honor and celebrate my ordinariness as an incredible tool for making me feel less alone. The song is a reassurance that feeling bad - or 'ill' - isn't something that needs to be corrected. There's a depth of experience that comes from feeling emotions at their extremes. And it is, in fact, this vivid, varied messiness that makes us human and ordinary. The corresponding video, written in collaboration with director Kenna Hynes, tracks the progression from isolation to communion as we move from a tableau of a troupe of strange courtiers to the neon lights of a good old house party. And as the song shifts and melts away, the cast of characters follows and looks outward: up toward the vast night with its unsettling drift of stars, over a vista of coffee cups and blue TV screens and folded t-shirts - the million tiny moments that define our days."

Of The Caretaker's album title, Rose had this to say: "I kind of created a character. She's someone who has been entrusted with taking care of this estate, taking care of the land, and she's not doing a very good job. The weeds are growing everywhere, and she's not taking care of herself."

The Caretaker is the follow-up to 2018's Lavender. Rose is currently based in the Hudson Valley area of Upstate New York.

The Caretaker Tracklist:

1. Clouds Rest

2. Siren

3. Ordinary Talk

4. My Best Self

5. In August

6. Lapsing

7. Halogen 2

8. Blinking Light

9. Brace

10. Generation

11. Window Place

Half Waif Tour Dates:

2/4 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

2/5 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

2/6 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

3/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records ^

5/5 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

5/6 - Northhampton, MA @ Iron Horse

5/7 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/8 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G

5/9 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

5/10 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

5/12 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

5/16 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

5/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

6/6 - Peterborough, NH @ The Thing in the Spring



* w/ Calexico and Iron & Wine

^ The Caretaker release show

