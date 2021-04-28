News

Half Waif Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Swimmer” Mythopoetics Due Out July 9 via ANTI-

Photography by Ali Cherkis



Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) has announced a new album, Mythopoetics, and shared a video for a new song from it, “Swimmer.” Mythopoetics is due out July 9 via ANTI-. The album includes three previously shared singles. Watch the Kenna Hynes-directed “Swimmer” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I wrote ‘Swimmer’ after visiting my aunt, who has Alzheimer’s,” says Rose in a press release. “I’ll never forget the summer we were swimming at the lake where our family has a cabin—her mind was already slipping, but her body was still strong enough to swim across to the other side. It was incredible, how both things could be true. Now the only way I can reach her is through music. I sing for her with my hand on her shoulder, feeling the soft weight of her body through the blanket, pouring all of the love I have from my voice into that warm arm. I try to reconcile what is still here with what has already gone.”

Of the song’s video, Rose had this to say: “The idea for the music video came to me while I was recording ‘Swimmer’: a motorcycle chase, a quest to find a magic flower, and then the final scene where the flower is laid at the feet of an old woman, who bursts into light and is set free. I’ve always loved fantasy, the way it can capture the most poignant human emotions even when wildly surreal things are happening. When I brought the idea to Kenna, it set us on a journey to create a four-part music video series that develops the story further, starting with the first single ‘Orange Blossoms’—in which the elf princess is woken from a kind of catatonic state and inspired to go outside to plant a golden seed—and ending with ‘Swimmer’—when the princess (now a motorcycle-riding warrior, after being spurned one too many times from one too many parties) retrieves the golden flower and returns to her castle to set her future self free. We filmed the castle scene at the property where my aunt lives, and the older version of me was played by my mom, which made it all the more meaningful. It’s a kind of personal mythology.”

Mythopoetics features “Take Away the Ache” (a new song shared in April), as well as “Orange Blossoms” and “Party’s Over,” two songs released as a 7-inch in February.

Rose is based in the Hudson Valley area of New York. For Mythopoetics she once again collaborated with multi-instrumentalist, film composer, and producer Zubin Hensler. The original intention was to take part in a recording residency at Pulp Arts in Gainesville, Florida to record stripped-back recordings of old songs, with just Rose on piano, but then it evolved into the new album.

“This is the record I’ve been trying to make for 10 years,” Rose says in the press release. “My voice is changing, and my confidence has reached a point where I feel that I can sing however I want; I’ve finally come to a place where I don’t have to conform to what I think other people want it to sound like.”

Her last album as Half Waif was The Caretaker, which came out in March of 2020 on ANTI-.

We interviewed Rose as a part of our Why Not Both podcast.

Mythopoetics Tracklist:

1. Fabric

2. Swimmer

3. Take Away The Ache

4. Fortress

5. The Apartment

6. Sourdough

7. Party’s Over

8. Horse Racing

9. Orange Blossoms

10. Midnight Asks

11. Sodium and Cigarettes

12. Powder

