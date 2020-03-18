News

Half Waif Shares Lyric Video for New Song “In August” The Caretaker Due Out March 27 via ANTI-

Photography by Tonje Thilessen



Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) is releasing a new album, The Caretaker, on March 27 via ANTI-, her first album for the label. Now she has shared the album’s third single, “In August,” via a lyric video for the new song. She has also understandably postponed all her tour dates (due to take place mainly in May) to at some point later in the year, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Check out “In August” below.

Rose had this to say about “In August” in a press release: “‘In August’ tracks the dissolution of a friendship over the course of a year, throughout every season. There's a particular kind of sadness to a friendship ending when there's no one to blame, just as there's something mournful about the inevitable change of weather. Sometimes it's not a big fight but a gradual growing apart that marks the end—how do we make sense of our role in that? This song is an attempt to recognize and accept mutual culpability in an effort to move on."

Previously Rose shared The Caretaker’s first single, “Ordinary Talk” via a video for the track. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Halogen 2,” also via a video for the track.

Of The Caretaker’s album title, Rose had this to say in a previous press release: “I kind of created a character. She's someone who has been entrusted with taking care of this estate, taking care of the land, and she's not doing a very good job. The weeds are growing everywhere, and she's not taking care of herself.”

The Caretaker is the follow-up to 2018’s Lavender. Rose is currently based in the Hudson Valley area of Upstate New York.

