Half Waif Shares Lyric Video for New Song “In August”
The Caretaker Due Out March 27 via ANTI-
Mar 18, 2020
Photography by Tonje Thilessen
Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) is releasing a new album, The Caretaker, on March 27 via ANTI-, her first album for the label. Now she has shared the album’s third single, “In August,” via a lyric video for the new song. She has also understandably postponed all her tour dates (due to take place mainly in May) to at some point later in the year, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Check out “In August” below.
Rose had this to say about “In August” in a press release: “‘In August’ tracks the dissolution of a friendship over the course of a year, throughout every season. There's a particular kind of sadness to a friendship ending when there's no one to blame, just as there's something mournful about the inevitable change of weather. Sometimes it's not a big fight but a gradual growing apart that marks the end—how do we make sense of our role in that? This song is an attempt to recognize and accept mutual culpability in an effort to move on."
Previously Rose shared The Caretaker’s first single, “Ordinary Talk” via a video for the track. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Halogen 2,” also via a video for the track.
Of The Caretaker’s album title, Rose had this to say in a previous press release: “I kind of created a character. She's someone who has been entrusted with taking care of this estate, taking care of the land, and she's not doing a very good job. The weeds are growing everywhere, and she's not taking care of herself.”
The Caretaker is the follow-up to 2018’s Lavender. Rose is currently based in the Hudson Valley area of Upstate New York.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Bonnaroo 2020 Postponed Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus (News) — Bonnaroo
- Ben Gibbard Is Taking Requests for His COVID-19 Live Streams, Watch Him Cover Radiohead (News) — Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie, Radiohead
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Lane Moore (News) — Lane Moore, Why Not Both Podcast
- Half Waif Shares Lyric Video for New Song “In August” (News) — Half Waif
- My Favorite Album: Rachel Goswell of Slowdive on Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” (Interview) — Joni Mitchell, My Favorite Album, Slowdive
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.