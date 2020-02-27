Half Waif Shares Video for New Song “Halogen 2”

News

Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) is releasing a new album, The Caretaker, on March 27 via ANTI-, her first album for the label. Now she has shared another song from it, "Halogen 2," via a video for the track. Check out the Kenna Hynes-directed video below, followed by Half Waif's upcoming tour dates.

Rose had this to say about "Halogen 2" in a press release: "'Halogen 2' is a song about isolation and the search for strength. The halogens are some of the most reactive elements on the periodic table, and in this song, winter and a life alone in the country are like halogen: an unrelenting force that produces change. I wrote this song at home in Upstate New York last March at a time when my sense of isolation was at its height. And yet I've always been someone who loves my alone time, so there was a sense of shame that I couldn't handle it this time. I needed to tell myself and anyone witnessing my restlessness: 'Don't misunderstand, I do what I must.' Nearly a year after writing the song, we shot most of the music video in the same location: my house and yard. The two opposing feelings presented by the verses and choruses are represented visually in the Blue World of cold, stagnant country life and the Orange World of the unfettered, fiery strength that lies beneath."

Previously Rose shared The Caretaker's first single, "Ordinary Talk" via a video for the track.

Of The Caretaker's album title, Rose had this to say in a previous press release: "I kind of created a character. She's someone who has been entrusted with taking care of this estate, taking care of the land, and she's not doing a very good job. The weeds are growing everywhere, and she's not taking care of herself."

The Caretaker is the follow-up to 2018's Lavender. Rose is currently based in the Hudson Valley area of Upstate New York.

Half Waif Tour Dates:

3/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records ^

5/3 - Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival

5/5 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

5/6 - Northhampton, MA @ Iron Horse

5/7 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/8 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G

5/9 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

5/10 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

5/12 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

5/16 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

5/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

6/6 - Peterborough, NH @ The Thing in the Spring

^ The Caretaker release show

