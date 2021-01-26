News

Half Waif Shares Video for New Song “Orange Blossoms” From Upcoming 7-Inch Release Orange Blossoms B/W Party’s Over 7-Inch Out February 24 on ANTI-





Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) has shared a video for her new song “Orange Blossoms.” The song serves as the A-side on her upcoming 7-inch vinyl release Orange Blossoms B/W Party’s Over 7", which will be out on February 24 via ANTI-. Check out the Kenna Hynes-directed video for “Orange Blossoms,” as well as the tracklist and cover art for the single, below.

Rose speaks about her new song in a press release: “I wrote ‘Orange Blossoms’ soon after finishing The Caretaker, and in some ways, it feels like the next chapter in that story. In the fall of 2019, I found myself taking care of someone close to me who was struggling with addiction, and as a caretaker often does, I internalized that immense pain and took it on as my own. It's paralyzing, to feel so powerless when trying to help someone you love. The song came out like an incantation, a desperate plea to be rescued from wrestling with everything. But it unfolded into something more resolute as I refocused on the task of taking responsibility for myself and my own life. The song touches on a phrase that kept coming back to me at that time, which was: ‘no one's going to do it for you.’ You can help and be helped, you can love and be loved, but salvation is your own to seek and claim.”

Rose’s most recent album as Half Waif was The Caretaker, which came out in March of last year on ANTI-. A few weeks before the album release, we interviewed Rose as a part of our Why Not Both podcast.

Orange Blossoms B/W Party’s Over 7" Tracklist:

1. Orange Blossoms

2. Party’s Over

