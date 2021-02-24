News

Half Waif Shares Video for “Party’s Over,” B-Side from New 7-Inch Release Orange Blossoms B/W Party’s Over 7-Inch Out Today via ANTI-





Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) has shared a video for her new song “Party’s Over.” The song serves as the B-side to her new 7-inch vinyl release Orange Blossoms B/W Party’s Over 7", which is out today via ANTI-. Check out the Kenna Hynes-directed video below.

Rose speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “How many times have I stood on the outside, wanting to be inside? This song is a reminder to myself that maybe I'm seeing it backwards, and the outside is actually the better place to be. There's a sense of richness at the margins, where the shadows darken. It reminds me of that party trick where you take the wire cage from the top of a bottle of champagne, and you hold it up and twist and trick your brain into seeing the whole thing inverted. Except in this case, the party's over, and it's not an illusion, it's a revelation.”

Last month, Rose shared a video for “Orange Blossoms,” the A-side from her new vinyl release. Her most recent album as Half Waif was The Caretaker, which came out in March of last year on ANTI-. A few weeks before the album release, we interviewed Rose as a part of our Why Not Both podcast.

