Half Waif – Stream the New Album and Listen to Our Podcast Interview With Her

The Caretaker Out Now via ANTI-

Mar 27, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) has released a new album, The Caretaker, today via ANTI-, her first album for the label. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Wednesday we posted our Why Not Both? podcast interview with Half Waif and you can listen to that here

Previously Rose shared The Caretaker’s first single, “Ordinary Talk” via a video for the track. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Halogen 2,” also via a video for the track. Then she shared the album’s third single, “In August,” via a lyric video for the new song.

Of The Caretaker’s album title, Rose had this to say in a previous press release: “I kind of created a character. She's someone who has been entrusted with taking care of this estate, taking care of the land, and she's not doing a very good job. The weeds are growing everywhere, and she's not taking care of herself.”

The Caretaker is the follow-up to 2018’s Lavender. Rose is currently based in the Hudson Valley area of Upstate New York.

