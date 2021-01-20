Hand Habits Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Single “4th of july”

News

Hand Habits (the project of Meg Duffy) has announced a new EP, dirt EP, which will be released on February 19 via Saddle Creek. Duffy has also shared a video for the first song and lead single from the EP, “4th of july.” Check out the V Haddad-directed video, as well as the cover art and tracklist for dirt EP, below.

Duffy explains the concept behind the song and video in a press release: “‘4th of july’ feels like trying again, rolling around in the wreckage of the past and finding new ways out of the maze of memory. For the video, I went to V and Adam [Gundersheimer] and said I wanted to ‘'just dig a hole’' and they turned that idea into a cinematic version of what it looks like to try and get to the bottom of a feeling.”

Dirt EP was co-produced by Duffy and artist Sasami Ashworth (who releases music as SASAMI). Duffy’s most recent album as Hand Habits, placeholder, was released in 2019 on Saddle Creek. Back in July of last year, they performed a cover of Tom Petty’s “Walls” with Angel Olsen as a part of Olsen’s Cosmic Stream livestream event.

dirt EP Tracklist:

1. 4th of july

2. i believe in you

3. what's the use (katie dey remix) [digital only bonus track]

