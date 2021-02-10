Hand Habits Shares Cover of Neil Young’s “I Believe in You”
dirt EP Due Out February 19 on Saddle Creek
Hand Habits (the project of Meg Duffy) has shared a cover of Neil Young’s “I Believe in You.” It will be featured on their upcoming EP, dirt EP, which comes out on February 19 via Saddle Creek. Duffy’s version of “I Believe in You” features additional vocals from SASAMI, Kyle Thomas (King Tuff), Ellen Kempner (Palehound), and John Andrews. Listen to it below.
Last month, Duffy released another song from the upcoming EP titled “4th of july.” Their most recent album as Hand Habits, placeholder, came out in 2019 on Saddle Creek.
