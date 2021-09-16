Hand Habits Shares New Song “Graves”
Fun House Due Out October 22 via Saddle Creek
Hand Habits (aka Meg Duffy) has shared a new song titled “Graves.” It is the latest single from their forthcoming album, Fun House, which will be out on October 22 via Saddle Creek. Listen below.
Duffy speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “This song is a secret message to myself, a reminder, a conversation with grief and remembrance. A questioning of my own memory and its proximity to understanding closure.”
Duffy previously shared the songs “Aquamarine” and “No Difference” from the new album. Their most recent music project, dirt EP, came out earlier this year on Saddle Creek.
