Wednesday, October 6th, 2021  
Hand Habits Shares Video for New Song “Clean Air”

Fun House Due Out October 22 via Saddle Creek

Oct 06, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jacob Boll
Hand Habits (aka Meg Duffy) has shared a video for their new song “Clean Air.” It is the latest single from their forthcoming album, Fun House, which will be out on October 22 via Saddle Creek. Watch the V Haddad-directed video below.

Duffy states in a press release: “When writing songs for Fun House, I had become exhausted and bored by the idea of writing more songs out of blame, spite, or anger. ‘Clean Air’ is about finding clarity, leaning into acceptance, and acknowledging someone else’s experience as truth without blame or resentment, even when it differs from our own.”

Duffy previously shared the songs “Aquamarine,” “No Difference,” and “Graves” from the new album. Their most recent music project, dirt EP, came out earlier this year on Saddle Creek.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

