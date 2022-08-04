News

Hans Pucket Announce New Album, Share Video For Lead Single “My Brain Is a Vacant Space” No Drama Due Out November 4 via Carpark





New Zealand four piece Hans Pucket have announced the release of their second album, No Drama, which was produced by Jonathan Pearce of The Beths and will be out on November 4 via Carpark. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “My Brain Is a Vacant Space.” View the Samuel Austin-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Band singer/guitarist Oliver Devlin states in a press release: “‘My Brain is a Vacant Space’ deals with social anxiety, the fear of boring other people, and the struggle to say anything you really mean. I think part of it comes from worrying about people’s expectations of you, so you act in a certain way. The whole thing is exhausting.

“This song took the longest route of any on the album. We had a basic guitar pop arrangement down pretty fast, but our drummer Jono Nott suggested we start again. Our engineer and producer Jonathan Pearce had encouraged us to push the boat out as far as we can, make mistakes, we can always reign it in later. We did some studio experiments, a morning spent looping a bunch of misc percussion; Jono hunched over a synth playing a bizarre hard-sync drone; I hooked up a whammy pedal and Callum (on bass guitar) and I staggered our riffs against each other. Jono also put up a set of bongos over his kit so he had even more toms to play with in his busy fills. When I think of this song I’m proud of how collaborative that discovery process was.”

No Drama Tracklist:

1. My Brain is a Vacant Space

2. You Must Chill

3. Misery Loves Company

4. No Drama

5. Honey

6. The Square

7. Some Good News

8. Bankrupt

9. Kiss The Moon

10. Drag Me Through Your Heart

11. I’m Not Opposed To

