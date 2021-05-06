News

HARD FEELINGS (Amy Douglas + Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard) Share New Song “Holding On Too Long” Duo’s Debut Single Out Now Via Domino; Watch the Video





New York City based singer/songwriter Amy Douglas and British producer Joe Goddard of Hot Chip have joined forces to bring a new project to the music scene: HARD FEELINGS. The duo has shared their debut single, “Holding On Too Long,” via a music video. The single is out now through Domino. Check it out below.

After hearing Douglas’ work with writing Róisín Murphy’s single “Something More,” Goddard reached out to her over Twitter in which he asked: “Amy, can we make a thing?”

Douglas talks about the new song in a press release: “‘Holding On Too Long’ is the common denominator of the entire musical union of Amy and Joe. In this ‘opera of sad bangers’ here is its key aria, its ‘Un Bel Di’ from Madame Butterfly or the ‘Mad Scene’ from Lucia Di Lammermour, the unforgettable moment of the story wherein our heroine stands up defiantly and has her moment to wail, scream and cry her pain and fury centre stage to the world.”

“Holding On Too Long” is the band’s first single ever, and the video directed by Katie Paul stars Amy herself. Separately, the two have made impressions on the music industry. Douglas has a reputation in the disco world with her distinctive voice on tracks with artists like Juan Maclean, Horse Meat Disco, The Crooked Man, Bill Brewster, and more.

Goddard released a solo album, Electric Lines, in 2017 on his own Greco-Roman label, via Domino. Hot Chip meanwhile released a new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, in June 2019 via Domino (stream it here and read our positive review of the album here).

