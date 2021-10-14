News

HARD FEELINGS (Amy Douglas + Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard) Share Video for New Song “Sister Infinity” HARD FEELINGS Due Out November 5 via Domino

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



HARD FEELINGS, which is the new project of New York City based singer/songwriter Amy Douglas and British producer Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, are releasing their self-titled debut album on November 5 via Domino. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Sister Infinity,” via a video for it. “Sister Infinity” is a modern disco track with shades of Dead or Alive’s 1984 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” Tim Wagner directed the video, which was co-conceived with Douglas. Watch it below.

In a press release Douglas says Wagner’s video “matches the songs itself, a discotastic pulse racing, HI NRG rollercoaster and HARD FEELINGS at our most futurist and perhaps insidious version of the ‘mad scientist and his creation scenario.’”

HARD FEELINGS features their debut single, “Holding On Too Long,” which was shared in May, also via a music video. “Holding On Too Long” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “Dangerous,” via a video for it. “Dangerous” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

After hearing Douglas’ work with writing Róisín Murphy’s single “Something More,” Goddard reached out to her over Twitter in which he asked: “Amy, can we make a thing?”

Goddard released a solo album, Electric Lines, in 2017 on his own Greco-Roman label, via Domino. Hot Chip meanwhile released a new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, in June 2019 via Domino (stream it here and read our positive review of the album here).

