 Harimau Share New Song “Poetry of One” - The Second Single From the New UK Band | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, May 22nd, 2020  
Subscribe

Harimau Share New Song “Poetry of One”

The Second Single From the New UK Band

May 22, 2020 By Matt the Raven
Bookmark and Share


Harimau are a promising young rock trio from the UK with a dynamic and vibrant sound and equally striking vocals. Now they have shared their second single, “Poetry of One.” Listen below. 

First single “Flicker,” released in March, shimmers with brooding synth melodies, catchy beats and softly soaring guitar riffs. While “Poetry of One” is a bit more subdued, it still features a razor sharp mix of meticulously produced synth pop plastered on a wallpaper of moody sonic textures, bolstered by the icy smooth vocals of singer Sinead Storey. 

This is rock in pop’s clothing and it’s also damn good. Harimau create a layered and attractive sound that should play well to large audiences.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent