Harimau Share New Song “Poetry of One” The Second Single From the New UK Band





Harimau are a promising young rock trio from the UK with a dynamic and vibrant sound and equally striking vocals. Now they have shared their second single, “Poetry of One.” Listen below.

First single “Flicker,” released in March, shimmers with brooding synth melodies, catchy beats and softly soaring guitar riffs. While “Poetry of One” is a bit more subdued, it still features a razor sharp mix of meticulously produced synth pop plastered on a wallpaper of moody sonic textures, bolstered by the icy smooth vocals of singer Sinead Storey.

This is rock in pop’s clothing and it’s also damn good. Harimau create a layered and attractive sound that should play well to large audiences.

