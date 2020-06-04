News

Hatchie and The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Cover The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Sometimes Always” All Proceeds This Friday Will Go to The Movement for Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation.





Although The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have recently broken up, they have teamed up with Hatchie to cover “Sometimes Always,” The Jesus and Mary Chain’s collaboration with Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval from 1994. A 7-inch is available for pre-order on June 20th via Double Double Whammy and Heavenly/Ivy League. 100 percent of sales from the single on Bandcamp Day this Friday, June 5, will be donated to The Movement for Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation. Listen to the cover below.

The glittery single is delightfully dream-pop. Full of distorted guitars, pillowy vocals, and crashing drums, it feels lifted right out of the ending montage of an early 2000s romantic comedy.

Hatchie is the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam.

In a press release, Pilbeam had this to say: “It was a dream come true to record this cover of one of my favorite collaborations with one of my favorite artists. I’m so glad it’s finally getting released because it’s extra special to me.”

Last year, Hatchie released her debut album, Keepsake, which we said was a “a record destined to sit at the beginning of a promising legacy in years to come, as Hatchie continues to create jangling sonic comfort food far into the future.”

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s frontman Kip Berman announced last year that the band was breaking up and that he planned to focus on his new project The Natvral. The band’s last regular album, The Echo of Pleasure, came out in September 2017 via the band’s own label, Painbow. Although in 2018 the band covered Tom Petty’s debut solo album, 1989’s Full Moon Fever, in its entirety for Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious vinyl subscription series.

