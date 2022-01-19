News

Hatchie Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Quicksand” Giving the World Away Due Out April 22 via Secretly Canadian

Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has announced a new album, Giving the World Away, and shared a new song from it, “Quicksand,” via a video for the single. She’s also announced some North American tour dates. Giving the World Away is due out April 22 via Secretly Canadian. Check out “Quicksand” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Hatchie’s upcoming tour dates.

“Quicksand” was co-written with Dan Nigro (a GRAMMY-nominated Olivia Rodrigo collaborator) and long-time Hatchie collaborator and guitarist Joe Agius (who also releases music as RINSE).

Pilbeam had this to say about “Quicksand” in a press release: “‘Quicksand’ is about dealing with the realization that you’ll never be satisfied. I started writing it when I was home between tours in 2019 before finishing it with Joe Agius and Dan Nigro the next year. I was feeling guilty and ungrateful for not being happy about a few different things in my life that were technically going well. I had to work through some tough learned thought processes and emotions that had been working away for years to try to understand how to be happy with my present, and stop fixating on my past and future. The video digs deeper into showing this juxtaposition of such sadness and anger despite being surrounded by glamour and grandeur.”

Nathan Castiel directed the video for “Quicksand” and had this to say: “For ‘Quicksand,’ I created a video that plays off of some tropes of Hollywood glamour in a melancholy and surreal way while giving Harriette room to perform and express the song’s raw emotion. We leaned into a neon-tinged after hours aesthetic and shot on 16mm which added a griminess to the opulent locations and set pieces.”

Giving the World Away is Hatchie’s second full-length album, the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Keepsake, which came out via Double Double Whammy. The album includes “This Enchanted,” a new song Hatchie shared in September via a video for it. “This Enchanted” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing) produced the album, which also features Agius and Beacch House drummer James Barone.

2018’s Sugar & Spice EP and Keepsake both announced Hatchie as one of the most exciting new shoegaze and dream-pop artists in years, but in the press release Pilbeam says she’s expanded her palette with the new album. “I’m capable of writing more than just nice dream-pop songs, and there’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken—there’s a bigger picture than that,” she says. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface—and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Hatchie is featured on Under the Radar’s 20th anniversary compilation album, Covers of Covers, where she covers HAIM’s “FUBT.”

Giving the World Away Tracklist:

1. Lights On

2. This Enchanted

3. Twin

4. Take My Hand

5. The Rhythm

6. Quicksand

7. Thinking Of

8. Giving the World Away

9. The Key

10. Don’t Leave Me in the Rain

11. Sunday Song

12. Til We Run Out of Air

Hatchie North American Tour Dates:



05/04/22 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

05/06/22 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

05/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/09/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/10/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

05/12/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

05/13/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

05/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

05/15/22 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

05/19/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

05/20/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/21/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/23/22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/25/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

05/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

